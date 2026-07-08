HE’S ALIVE! McConnell Speaks to GOP Leaders — Supposedly.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized since June 14 with an undisclosed health issue. He's missed two weeks of Senate votes, and his office has offered little more than vague assurances that he continues to improve. In the absence of credible information, rumors have been flying around Washington for days that he is unconscious in a hospital bed, or even brain-dead. These sure are wild times, but McConnell's team brought it on itself.

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The speculation kicked into overdrive last week when emergency dispatch audio surfaced from the day of his hospitalization. Paramedics found an unconscious person at McConnell's Capitol Hill address and performed CPR in response to a possible cardiac arrest. Pair that audio with weeks of silence about a diagnosis, and dark rumors write themselves.

On Tuesday, high-profile Republicans mounted an apparent effort to push back on the rumors.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) says he spoke with McConnell by phone on Monday, and a Thune spokesperson described the conversation as lengthy and substantive, touching on several topics, including national security. Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) followed with his own call on Tuesday afternoon, one that lasted roughly 20 minutes, according to Barrasso spokesperson Kate Noyes. She said the two discussed the latest news on Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal, and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated campaign spending limits.

A Barrasso aide added that the senators covered the Senate's upcoming July work period, the push to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, and the need to confirm Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence. "Sen. McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate," the aide said.

ICYMI: Dana Perino Just Exposed the Real Reason Democrats Turned on Graham Platner

Honestly, I’m not entirely convinced by them. However, CNN's Scott Jennings posted on X that he spoke with McConnell, too, and I’m more inclined to believe him.

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I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

Still, forgive me for staying somewhat skeptical about McConnell’s status. Phone calls are better than silence, sure, but they aren't a public appearance, and nobody has explained what landed McConnell in the hospital, why paramedics performed CPR at his home, or when he might return. Thune told reporters way back on June 15 that McConnell sounded good and that he hoped for a speedy return to the chamber. Three weeks later, we're still getting updates by proxy.

If everything is fine, why the secrecy?

Obviously, this matters for reasons beyond one senator's health. McConnell chairs the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which controls Pentagon funding, and he would play a key role in writing the emergency supplemental that the Trump administration requested to replenish munitions and weapons used during the conflict with Iran. His vote is also crucial to moving spending bills out of the full Appropriations Committee without Democratic support, since the panel is split 15 Republicans to 14 Democrats, and a single absent Republican lets Democrats block a markup. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), the committee's chair, already postponed a markup of several spending bills before the July 4 recess because of McConnell's absence.

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That candor stands in sharp contrast to the left, which spent years insisting Joe Biden was physically and mentally fit to be president when everyone with functioning eyes could see otherwise. There was also a lot of secrecy about the health of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), and that worked out horribly for the Democrats.

McConnell has served a long time, and if nothing else, he stopped Barack Obama from getting a third justice on the Supreme Court. But his advanced age and health are a problem, and they have been a problem for some time now. We’re seeing all too often that powerful people in Congress refuse to give up power voluntarily, and something should be done about it. McConnell should have resigned already, and frankly, we wouldn’t have this problem if there were term limits.

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