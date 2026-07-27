Stabbing in France; Shootings in Seattle and Ontario

When there are constant mass-casualty attacks, your society is clearly disintegrating. Unfortunately, that describes almost the entire West now.
Abdul Ballout's vehicular and stabbing assault at a Berlin Pride event last week, which killed at least one person and injured nearly 30, dominated many headlines. But there have been at least three more attacks or attempted shootings since then, though fortunately, the shooting outside the U.S. Consulate in Ontario appears not to have caused any casualties.
Police responded to the Toronto location of the U.S. Consulate after they heard a gunshot, but they said no one was injured, although this marked the second such incident at that location in four months, according to the Jerusalem Post. It appears that the unidentified individual responsible may have been engaging in a political protest against the United States and fired at the building rather than targeting anyone in particular.
Related: Police Kill Attacker Who Targeted Berlin Pride Event
Tragically, the shooting in Seattle was much more devastating. Victims were attending a popular food festival on Sunday when an unnamed suspect or suspects opened fire, killing three people and injuring four others, according to The Independent. Among the injured is a two-year-old boy whose condition remains uncertain.
Gunfire rang out at the annual Bite of Seattle event around 6 p.m. local time, sending crowds of people running for safety. At least three people were killed in the shooting – two were declared deceased at the scene while another succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.
Police have apprehended one suspect, who surrendered at the scene, and are currently searching for a second, Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said. … the 2-year-old [victim] was in ‘satisfactory’ condition and still being cared for, Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg told The Seattle Times.
Davis expressed the opinion that the two gunmen were shooting at each other and simply didn’t care who else they hit. This could therefore have resulted from either a personal dispute or a gang-related motive.
Over in France, the latest stabbing appears to have been a jihad attack, like the one in Berlin. British independent journalist Tommy Robinson reported that a pregnant woman was among the victims:
Pregnant woman among two people rushed to hospital after mass stabbing in Paris.— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2026
Suspect shouted: "It's Allah who made me do it"! pic.twitter.com/APe5MSPBzD
Multiple news outlets, including French Bastion Media, confirmed that the attacker yelled about Allah and reported that the victims were three women, with one in critical condition.
Based on the video below, which also appears in Robinson’s post, the perpetrator would seem to be an African Muslim migrant:
🚨🇫🇷 WATCH: A man allegedly stabs three women in Paris before reportedly saying he had been “sent by Allah”— Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 27, 2026
The victims, aged 19, 24 and 36, include a pregnant woman
Authorities say the incident is not being treated as terror-related pic.twitter.com/UKHubkPL87
Muslim migrants drive crime in multiple European nations, but woke politicians won’t acknowledge reality. Notice that the French police are denying that the stabbing was a terrorist attack.
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