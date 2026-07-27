Stabbing in France; Shootings in Seattle and Ontario

When there are constant mass-casualty attacks, your society is clearly disintegrating. Unfortunately, that describes almost the entire West now.

Abdul Ballout's vehicular and stabbing assault at a Berlin Pride event last week, which killed at least one person and injured nearly 30, dominated many headlines. But there have been at least three more attacks or attempted shootings since then, though fortunately, the shooting outside the U.S. Consulate in Ontario appears not to have caused any casualties.

Police responded to the Toronto location of the U.S. Consulate after they heard a gunshot, but they said no one was injured, although this marked the second such incident at that location in four months, according to the Jerusalem Post. It appears that the unidentified individual responsible may have been engaging in a political protest against the United States and fired at the building rather than targeting anyone in particular.