The Worldwide Humiliation of Bill Gates: From Tech God to Global Embarrassment

Perhaps it’s unfair. After all, the most damning email in the Jeffrey Epstein treasure trove was one that Epstein sent to himself.

From The Times of England:

Bill Gates planned to give his wife antibiotics without her knowledge fearing he had caught a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls”, Jeffrey Epstein claimed in an email that was released by the US Department of Justice on Friday. Epstein, the late paedophile financier, alleged that the Microsoft billionaire had asked him to procure the medication in what appeared to be draft emails he sent to himself, addressed to “Bill”, on July 18, 2013.

Nonetheless, the salaciousness of the email made it go viral:

“To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” Epstein wrote. The documents suggest that some of the emails may have been drafts of a letter of resignation that Epstein wrote in the voice of Boris Nikolic, an adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. One of those emails that Epstein apparently sent to himself spoke of being “caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill”. It said: “In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal.” He wrote: “From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall for bridge tournaments, as I am a medical doctor, but have no prescriptions writing ability.”

This X post contains the complete email, if you’re curious:

Newly released DOJ files claim Jeffrey Epstein alleged Bill Gates contracted an STD from “Russian girls” and asked for antibiotics to secretly give to Melinda.



The unverified claims appear in draft emails from 2013 included in the latest document release. #EpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/hRE1KeUgs2 — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) January 30, 2026

For his part, Bill Gates contends the Epstein email is “absolutely absurd and completely false,” and y’know what?

He just might be telling the truth.

After all, anyone could email anything to themselves.

Heck, if I wanted to, I could send myself an email complaining about Sydney Sweeney bombarding me with nude pics, kinky sexual offers, and objectifying my body: “Please, Sydney. Leave me alone! I’m a happily married man. Have you no shame?”

Wouldn’t make it true (unfortunately).

But we’re at the stage of the never-ending Epstein saga where the truth doesn’t really matter, because all sides understand that we’re probably not going to learn the truth. This isn’t about the facts anymore; it’s all about storytelling.

Then again, Gates’ PR woes are compounded because his ex-wife explicitly told the media that she divorced him, at least in part, because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein:

Listen to Melinda Gates on Jeffrey Epstein and you will be shocked….. https://t.co/uYpvDBx2of — Somnath Bharti सोमनाथ भारती (@attorneybharti) February 1, 2026

In PR, if you can’t deliver the fire, you better have a damn good explanation for all that smoke. To date, Gates’ response has done nothing to move the needle or salvage his reputation.

His PR image is in the toilet.

Other than Epstein himself, no other celebrity has lost more public standing, support, and credibility than Bill Gates — formerly the world’s richest man, a tech super-genius, and globally admired.

He began his image overhaul about 20 years ago. Here’s an NPR story from July of 2006:

The image of Bill Gates this week has been of a warm, smiling man holding one of the millions of children that his billions of dollars of philanthropy have helped inoculate against a killing disease. Do you remember when serious people referred to Bill Gates as the antichrist, evil, ruthless and greedy? […] His change from monster to benefactor raises utterly human questions. Was Mr. Gates ever the greedy bossy miser depicted by his critics? Has his vast wealth made him feel more responsible for the world?

Unquestionably, his image overhaul was spectacularly successful. By July of 2019, Bill Gates was celebrating his fifth consecutive year as the most admired man on the planet. Buoyed by the charitable contributions of the Gates Foundation, in the words of Business Insider in 2021, “Bill Gates crafted a public image as a likable, nerdy do-gooder.”

From the article:

For decades, Bill Gates has crafted the public persona of a nerdy but pleasant philanthropist. In contrast with the likes of Tesla's Elon Musk and Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Gates was likable, relatable, nonthreatening. Gates continued to cultivate this personality — pledging to give away half his wealth through The Giving Pledge and investing heavily in healthcare and addressing the climate crisis through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — as his money multiplied.

But, the article noted, the worm began to turn when the public learned of his divorce proceedings:

But new reports about the tech founder in the wake of his pending divorce from his wife of 27 years offer a less flattering picture of the man. Reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal indicate Gates, at times, treated the workplace like a pickup spot, making advances toward women who worked for him. […] The idea that Gates viewed the workplace as a trawling ground for dates may not come as a surprise, considering the origins of his marriage. Gates met and began dating Melinda French in 1987 after she took a job as a marketing manager at Microsoft. They met at a work dinner at a conference, and Gates was smitten. He used connections his mother had at Duke University (French's alma mater) to look into French's background, and then, after she repeatedly rebuffed him, finally went on a date. She left the company in 1996, two years after they got married, to focus on raising a family.

And, of course, there was the looming specter of Epstein:

Gates first met Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, and the two spent time at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse more than once — which was said to have enraged French Gates. Gates said after Epstein's death that meeting him was "an error in judgment." In a 2019 statement seen by the Financial Times, Gates said he had "entertained Epstein's ideas related to philanthropy" but had given Epstein "an undeserved platform."

On the heels of the Epstein document dump, Internet sleuths are poring over the data and discovering all kinds of new connections between Gates and Epstein:

Oh. My. God.



“Preparing for Pandemics…”



“Let's discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and CDC…”



“I hope we can pull this off…” pic.twitter.com/NKsQYBtllv — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 2, 2026

It’s relevant because Bill Gates exercised enormous control over the COVID response — not just in the U.S., but worldwide. As Politico put it in Sept. of 2022, “How Bill Gates and partners used their clout to control the global COVID response — with little oversight.”

From the Politico article:

“What makes Bill Gates qualified to be giving advice and advising the U.S. government on where they should be putting the tremendous resources?” asked Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser for the Doctors Without Borders’ Access Campaign.

(Well, given how vulnerable Microsoft Windows has been to viruses, maybe he knows a lot.)

The Politico article continued:

Meanwhile, the Gates Foundation in 2019 set up a lobbying firm known as the Gates Policy Initiative, led by Rob Nabors, former White House deputy chief of staff for policy in the Obama administration. There are no lobbying disclosure forms on file for the firm. […] On its website, the Gates Foundation says that when it grants money, it requires its partners to adhere to its global access principles — measures that require them to make vaccine doses widely available at an affordable price. During the pandemic, the foundation pushed back publicly on pressuring pharmaceutical companies to share its intellectual property, saying doing so would do little to spur rigorous vaccine development in the short term.

It’s a murky, convoluted mess. And it’s led to the spectacular self-destruction of one of the wealthiest, most influential men in world history.

Bill Gates was a rosy-cheeked, 31-year-old wiz-kid when he became the youngest self-made billionaire on the planet. At the time, the world was his oyster; his genius and vision were unquestioned.

But that was back in 1987.

Today, he’s in his 70s. He no longer has the cachet as the “world’s richest man” or the credibility of a tech genius. If anything, in today’s world of AI chatbots, reusable rockets, smartphones, and self-driving cars, Microsoft’s innovations don’t seem especially groundbreaking. (And besides, Gates hasn’t run Microsoft since 2008.)

He’s just another divorced rich guy with PR woes.

His philanthropy “work” earned him a second act. But there won’t be a third one: He has no path forward to rebuild his reputation.

In a world without truth, the future belongs to the most entertaining liars.

When Bill Gates enthusiastically welcomed Epstein into his inner orbit, he empowered a loathsome, convicted sex offender to rewrite the Bill Gates brand. And so, Epstein did — which means Gates’ current PR crisis is entirely self-inflicted.

In just one damning email that Jeffrey Epstein wrote and sent to himself, he undid billions upon billions of dollars of PR rehab work that — for about five years — made Bill Gates the most admired man on the planet.

Those days are over. Forever.

And they’re never coming back.

