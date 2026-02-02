Will Prince Andrew Be the First Celeb Who Claims He Was Blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein?

Let’s begin with the disclaimers:

I’m not suggesting Prince Andrew was/wasn’t blackmailed, nor am I accusing him of ANY other crime(s). I’m merely connecting the PR dots of his most feasible path to resuscitate his image and salvage his reputation. Loud enough for the lawyers to hear: THIS IS SPECULATION. He might now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but for simplicity’s sake, we’ll still refer to him as Prince Andrew.

Immoral men have more options than moral men. Instead of being limited by right and wrong, they’re always free to act in their own, immediate self-interest.

A moral man cannot follow a purely Machiavellian creed — but an immoral man can.

I don’t know if Prince Andrew is a moral man or an immoral man. But after all the photos, emails, gossip, and innuendo from the Jeffrey Epstein document dump, I’m guessing his morals are possibly… flexible.

Machiavellian people are easy to predict: They’re always going to do whatever’s in their own self-interest.

So, if you were unmoored by morality and simply sought to save your skin, what would do if you were wearing Prince Andrew’s PR shoes? He’s already lost his title and was banished by the king (his brother). And if 91% of Britons had a negative opinion of him back in Oct. of 2025, what do you think it is today, post-Epstein dump?

He’s a worldwide laughingstock — but it’s worse than that: At least for a laughingstock, there’s an element of pity.

But nobodies pities the villains of the Epstein scandal. Instead, we hate them.

That’s why I think there’s a reasonably high chance Prince Andrew will be the very first celebrity who admits he was blackmailed by Jefrey Epstein. Up until now, there have been plenty of whispers of blackmail, honeypot operations, hidden cameras, and all the rest at “Epstein Island” (often involving foreign governments). But there’s been no proof.

(Possibly, of course, because it’s not true: Could just be that Epstein was a rich, sick pedophile who preyed on children — not because a foreign government told him it was a good idea, but because that’s what he was into.)

But if the blackmail stories are true, eventually the truth will get out, so Prince Andrew would be wise to claim the first-mover advantage. Much more utility in being the first guy who speaks than the fourth or fifth.

And if the stories aren’t true, that would be even better, because Prince Andrew would go down in history as the only victim brave enough to talk!

Note the word “victim.” For PR purposes, that’s absolutely vital: Nobody pities the villains, but our hearts break for the victims. By claiming to be a blackmail victim, Prince Andrew can position himself as yet another person hurt by the monstrous, evil Jeffrey Epstein.

Best of all, Prince Andrew can say whatever he wants, because Epstein isn’t around to say otherwise.

Prince Andrew’s story, I’d imagine, will be that Jeffrey Epstein introduced him to a 20-something model who turned out to be underage, and then threatened to humiliate him globally and/or shame the royal family if Andrew didn’t continue to attend Epstein’s parties and introduce him to his VIP acquaintances.

Something like that. Prince Andrew has to admit to something bad, and that’s about as innocuous as you could get without being irredeemable. Plus, it gives Prince Andrew an alibi for continuing to attend all those parties.

(But he never slept with an underage girl again: He swears it!)

He’d still need a way to excuse all those emails where he and Epstein not-so-coercively discuss female companionship. But look, if Prince Andrew was being blackmailed, that could be what he was instructed to write.

“You think I’d be dumb enough to write that on my own? I was forced!”

If Prince Andrew take this path, I also have a second prediction: He’ll heavily insinuate that other, more powerful people were involved as well — but he’ll NEVER explicitly name them.

But the stories he’ll tell about the wild, crazy parties and the unbelievable things he saw people do at Epstein Island? Why, they’d shock and amaze you! They’d blow your mind!

You might even find them hard to believe!

Because that’s his ticket back from Pariahville. It’s what’ll earn him invites on all the podcasts. It’s why everyone will want to talk to him again.

Prince Andrew has a lucrative new career ahead of him. It might not get him back in Buckingham Palace, but y’know what?

It’s still his best PR move — and a huge improvement over where he is right now.

