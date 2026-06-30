Here's How Devastating the Birthright Citizenship Ruling Is

The Supreme Court handed down some good rulings on Tuesday, but one of them, Trump v. Barbara, was truly stinking hot garbage, to put it as nicely as possible. It was one of the most consequential rulings in a generation, and if you're not furious about it, you haven't been paying attention.

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As my PJ Media colleague Athena Thorne put it, the Supreme Court ruled that “any basic skank who can sneak onto American terra firma and give birth is automatically the parent of a U.S. citizen, with all the rights and benefits that implies.”

On The Five on Tuesday, Jesse Watters didn't hold back in his reaction to the ruling.

"I'm angry,” he said. “Are you?"

And that set the tone for everything that followed.

He focused on Justice Samuel Alito's dissent, which Watters described as a genuine alarm bell. Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, he noted, saw this for what it was — a case with enormous implications that the court essentially fumbled. "He said in his dissent, this was one of the most important cases the court's ever seen, and we blew it," Watters said. "He and Thomas were basically like, ‘Yeah, this devalues and degrades U.S. citizenship because it opens it up for anchor babies and for birth tourists.’”

The example Watters used was, honestly, terrifying.

Under birthright citizenship as it currently stands, a Chinese Communist Party official could bring his pregnant wife to Guam, deliver the baby on American soil, then fly that infant back to Beijing, complete with a U.S. passport in hand. That child could grow up in China, get funneled through whatever the CCP wants him for, and then, at 18, have access to American welfare programs. He could vote. And theoretically, at 35, he could become eligible to run for president.

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It’s a scary thought, because yes, that’s what the decision would enable.

"That's the stupidest thing anyone ever thought of," Watters said. "Literally."

The historical context makes the ruling even harder to swallow.

Watters noted that the senator who authored the relevant language in the 19th century made it clear that it was never intended to cover foreign nationals or the families of foreign diplomats. The amendment's architect agreed. So did the president at the time, Ulysses S. Grant. "The guy that sponsored it, the guy that initiated, the architect of, this 14th amendment, the AG, the president at the time, Grant, all said, yeah, no foreigners, no visitors," Watters said.

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Of course, none of those men could have imagined international air travel. They couldn't picture an enemy nation strategically flying pregnant women to American territory as a coordinated demographic tactic. The 14th Amendment was written in a world where the idea of a hostile foreign government exploiting birthright citizenship for generational gain was simply inconceivable. We don't live in that world anymore.

"This was also before airplanes," Watters pointed out, "so no one could imagine enemies of the United States flying here to have babies that 18 years later they could use against us to sway elections, soak up welfare, and then steal our defense technology. Because that's what they do, they steal it."

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And the Democrat Party? They're not innocent bystanders in any of this. "The Democrats are in cahoots with this," Watters said. "They like it cuz they like it for money and power."

Watters didn't pretend there are easy outs. Congress won't act. The court didn't protect the country. So what's left? "I think the DOJ has to ramp up prosecutions of birth tourism fraud," he said. "And Trump's gotta deport even more because this is demographic destruction."

" This was one of the most important cases the court has ever seen AND WE BLEW IT"@JesseBWatters destroys the Democrats and the Supreme Court for upholding birthright citizenship. pic.twitter.com/CUCaE3L4Wj — The Five (@TheFive) June 30, 2026

As bad as this decision was, there are ways to fix this. Let’s hope Trump gets it done.

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