Gabbard Claims Docs Point to Fauci Lying on the Hill; Now What, Congress?

Much to the consternation of folks like Dr. Anthony Fauci, now-former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard isn't going quietly into that good night as she leaves that post in order to be with her husband, who is suffering from a deadly form of cancer.

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Gabbard released previously unseen documents concerning Fauci's role in the events leading up to and spanning the COVID pandemic, which killed more than a million Americans beginning in January 2020. Here's the nut graf of Gabbard's June 18 statement and document release:

Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives. These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. (emphasis added)

According to Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, Fauci's actions came right out of the Deep State playbook:

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability. The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.”

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In addition to the statement and document release, Gabbard appears in this damning 5:21 video recorded on her final day in the DNI position. In the video, among much else, Gabbard claims the documents demonstrate that before the pandemic "Fauci provided millions in U.S. taxpayers dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat Coronaviruses at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, work that is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the Pandemic."

According to Gabbard, the documents she made public "expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus's lab-leak origins and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives."

Gabbard especially emphasized that "these documents expose Fauci's direct role in manipulating intelligence community assessments on COVID-19 and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. We also received testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the intelligence community's manipulation of intelligence on the virus's origins."

Gabbard's concluding statement in her farewell as DNI was simple and to the point: "It's time you know the truth."

Now, only a court and jury can ultimately decide whether Fauci's actions violated the law and if so what would be the appropriate punishment. But before a court or jury can fulfill that responsibility, there must be a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment. And for that to happen, Congress must send DOJ a referral.

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And that, dear readers and my fellow Americans, brings us to the most fundamental principle at the root of the Covid coverup scandal and much else in the way of criminal activity that is and has gone unpunished for several decades in this country. That fundamental principle is that there must be a terrible price to be paid for lying to Congress or otherwise obstructing its ability to fulfill its constitutional duties.

Well, guess what: there has already been a criminal referral to DOJ holding that Fauci lied to Congress. That referral was by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in his capacity as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

But there was a problem, namely the autopen in the Biden White House used, apparently illegally, to issue a presidential pardon to Fauci and others, according to Paul, who wrote the following to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi on July 14, 2025:

"Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, whoever 'makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation' as part of 'any investigation or review, conducted pursuant to the authority of any committee, subcommittee, commission or office of the Congress, consistent with applicable rules of the House or Senate' is subject to criminal fines and imprisonment of up to five years. "On January 19, 2025, Dr. Fauci was issued a full and unconditional pardon for any offenses that he may have committed or taken part in since 2014. Dr. Fauci was included among a group of individuals granted unprecedented preemptive pardons on President Joe Biden’s final day in office. "However, new information has revealed that these pardons were executed via autopen, with no documented confirmation that the President personally reviewed or approved each individual grant of clemency. According to reports, White House staff authorized the use of the autopen to issue the clemency documents.7 This raises serious constitutional and legal concerns about the legitimacy of Dr. Fauci’s pardon. "For this reason, I renew my request that the DOJ investigate whether Dr. Fauci’s statements to Congress on May 11, 2021 violated 18 U.S.C. § 1001 or any other applicable law. Thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter."

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Today, Friday, being a federal holiday, my inquiry as a member of the media to DOJ's media relations office will not be answered, at the earliest, until sometime Monday, June 22.

In the meantime, the crucial issue at stake here is how serious Congress is about itself being taken seriously. The Founders who wrote the Constitution didn't roll dice to decide which of the three branches to create first; they specifically and intentionally made Article I about Congress, the representative branch of the federal government.

And the Founders gave to Congress what conservative scholar Willmoore Kendall called "all of the ultimate powers" in any showdown with either of the other two branches. Interested readers should consult "The Basic Symbols of the American Political Tradition" by Kendall and George Carey.

Did you know for much of this nation's history Congress maintained in the Capitol building a jail in which to imprison people who lied under oath or refused to testify? The last person to be so treated was one William P. MaCracken Jr., who was convicted by the Senate of destroying official documents and imprisoned in 1935.

The Senate then acted under what the lawyers and judges call the "Inherent Power" of Congress. The physical jail that once existed is nowhere to be found in the Capitol today, and also nowhere to be found, apparently, are the congressional cojones to stop depending on DOJ to punish those committing crimes against Congress.

And where is the Trump administration in all of this? Perhaps that answer will come Monday from DOJ.

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