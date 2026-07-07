Platner Saga Confirms the Dems Have No Intent to Learn How to Land This Plane

Given that the Democrats and the left at large tend to be the most prolific at accusing Republicans of being Nazis, it was more than curious when their marquee candidate for taking control of the U.S. Senate was an unknown with a Nazi tattoo.

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Given their own behaviors when attacking Republicans, you’d think the Democrats would be self-aware enough to know that since they have now set the rules on all things “Nazi” in politics, being associated with the party made famous by Hitler is not where you want to be. Of course, we know why the party blew through that political red light: it’s because they feel above the law and above any accountable standard, knowing that the news media, the judiciary, and other levers of power will actively cover for their moral discrepancies.

Not only did the party and the left embrace Graham Platner, but they covered for him, lied for him, and even deployed the old Clinton administration “bimbo eruption” suppression strategy when one of Platner’s former girlfriends, Lindsey Fifield, accused Platner of physical abuse and controlling behaviors during their relationship. Fifield now feels she was set up and used by leftist journalists, not to bring Platner down, but to immunize him against such attacks, painting her as a right-wing operative.

It’s painfully apparent that until these latest credible accusations of sexual assault by another former Platner girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, the Democrat party was fully prepared to ride him all the way into the November general election. Left-leaning Politico broke the story, which indicates that somewhere on the left, someone decided Platner had to go. Otherwise, an outlet like Politico wouldn't have run it.

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So, just in time to try to push Platner out ahead of a July 13 deadline for changing candidates in the race, the nasty business of politics apparently led the left to, once again, eat one of its own.

While the Platner unraveling continues, and drama surely ensues in Maine, there is a larger undoing that must be noted. Platner was arguably the lead candidate for a band of extreme leftists that have already hijacked the Democrat Party and are making a strong push to hijack Congress and the Senate.

James Talerico (D-Texas) is another high-profile member of this new movement to oust establishment Democrats and replace them with leftist radicals who threaten to change the face of Washington if allowed to fulfill their agenda.

My colleague Matt Margolis summarized it this way: “Something is brewing inside the Democrat Party, and this time, Donald Trump has nothing to do with it. Behind closed doors, the establishment wing of the party is squaring off against a coup led by self-declared socialists, and the fight over who controls the party's future is only getting started.”

That’s a high-level view, but what does all this really mean if the radicals get elected?

It means packing the U.S. Supreme Court will never have a better chance. It means massive new levels of brazen fraud and corruption. It means the Hamas wing of Democrat party will be at the controls. It’s not hyperbole to say that a larger segment of federal elected leaders will be at war against the American people.

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As we near the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 radical Islamic terrorist attacks on America, the parallels between what’s happening on the Democrat side in these midterm elections and those hijackers are evident.

We must never forget that on Sept. 11, 2001, 19 radical Islamists hijacked four American commercial airliners, and they piloted them directly into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. That aircraft is reported to have been headed for the U.S. Capitol, but it was prevented thanks the heroic acts of a few passengers of Flight 93.

According to their plan, the hijackers were broken into four teams, each having a pilot-trained leader. Those leaders had attended U.S. flight schools, mostly in Florida and Arizona. They trained on small aircraft and learned on simulators to fly larger jets like the Boeing 757 and 767. Incredulously, they were able to learn how to take control of an aircraft already in flight, navigate it, and steer it towards a target.

Their flight instructors would later recall how this group demonstrated little to no interest in learning takeoffs and landings.

So much of the news coverage of the time couldn’t believe that those flight instructors missed such an obvious red flag. Something as simple as noting the “students’” lack of interest in learning to land a plane could have saved 3,000 lives. And yet nothing was done.

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People rationalized at the time that something like crashing four commercial jets into American buildings was so unfathomable that it would have been unfair to place any of the blame on those flight instructors, yet here we are. And in 2026 you can bet that if a flight school student shows no interest in learning how to land a large jet, he or she will be flagged.

But America has shown a unique inability to learn from its own past. We could not imagine a 9/11-style attack until it happened. Right now, we can’t imagine a socialist hijacking of the U.S. Congress or the Senate even while it’s steadily happening right before our eyes.

In 2019, we saw the first wave of political hijackers arrive on Capitol Hill. They even gave themselves a name, “The Squad": Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Somali-born Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Since their arrival, the amount of swampy muck and the legitimization of socialist policymaking has been staggering. And that’s just four members of Congress.

AOC and Tlaib have been members of the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) and have consistently received endorsements from the DSA. Others include Summer Lee (D-Pa.), and former reps Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal “Fire Alarm” Bowman, (D-N.Y.).

We now have a new wave of DSA political operatives ready and willing to institute their own political reign of terror, and they are showing even less deference to the American system of governing than the first wave. Led by a Washington outsider, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), this new crop of DSA rising stars is just as dangerous to America as Platner has been, only without Nazi tattoos and the many overt red flags he brought with him. Not that they don’t have their own red flags, mind you.

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My colleague Eric Florack nailed the issue on its very surface. In his piece entitled “Socialists Are Disqualified for Office Simply by Being Socialists,” he writes:

Let's consider the Democratic Socialists of America for a moment, which explicitly describes itself as pursuing democratic means. Its current platform calls for a ‘new democratic constitution,’ replacing institutions such as the presidency and Senate, and dramatically restructuring the federal government. Doesn't sound like they're supporting the constitution, does it? I mean, OK, the DSA can claim they're going about making these changes by constitutional means, but the fact remains that they're working directly against the Constitution. And that, by my lights, disqualifies them from office.

Eric said it as clear as it can be said.

Primary season isn’t quite over yet, so we don’t know how many DSA or DSA-endorsed candidates will run in the general in this year’s midterm elections, but of those we know who are running, this group will take radicalization up a notch.

They include: Mamdani-endorsed Claire Valdez (D-N.Y.) and Darializa Avila Chevalier (D-N.Y.), Melat Kiros (D-Co.), Christopher Rabb (D-Pa.), Oliver Larkin (D-Fla.), Hartzell Gray (D-Mo.), and a possible return to the House of Cori Bush. For good measure, you can add the re-election of Tlaib to the mix.

Democrat Congressional candidate Claire Valdez brags about the number of Democrat socialists in office:



"I’m a union organizer, a proud Democratic Socialist, and I’ve been a member of New York City DSA for seven years... now we have 9 socialists in office.” pic.twitter.com/anM2zEVdT8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

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NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?



"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

Even without Platner, if just a handful of these newcomers make it to Washington, you can count on a growing critical mass of unapologetic socialists on or in charge of key committees, and with access to information and power that you really don’t want an avowed socialist to have in America. Since some of them run in districts dominated by the Democrats, at least a few will get offices in the Capitol.

It does no good to fret about how they will govern within the American system of government. They have no desire to do that. They will come to Washington on a mission, and that is to destroy the very thing they say they want to be a part of. They’re telling you that now.

In terms of leading this country, they are no different than those hijackers who never wanted to learn how to land the plane, because their only intent from the outset was to crash it. These political hijackers have no intent to land this democratic republic safely. They want to crash it and replace it with something much closer to the socialist utopia which to date no socialist government has ever been able to create. At least that's what they say.

Of course, if they can’t do that, they’ll be happy to take the power and the spoils, as any certified socialist is inclined to do.

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