ICE Arrests Foreigner Who Voted Twice in U.S. Elections

I know you will be totally shocked, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just arrested yet another foreigner who voted illegally in multiple elections.

Despite what Democrats screech about impeccably secure elections (except when they lose, of course), federal immigration authorities keep identifying more and more illegal aliens or visa holders who have voted in American elections in defiance of our laws. And given the refusal in multiple states like California to clean voter rolls and demand proof of citizenship for voting, it’s reasonable to believe that for every one of these illicit voters whom ICE catches, there are others. Dozens more? Hundreds? Thousands? Who can say?

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On July 7, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted on X, “ONLY AMERICANS SHOULD ELECT AMERICAN LEADERS." It then announced, "Denise Nataly Migliore, an alien from Australia, was arrested by @ICEgov after falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally casting ballots in two elections.”

DHS added, “Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences — including criminal charges and deportation.” The department followed up with a picture of Migliore:

ICE ARRESTS ALIEN WHO ILLEGALLY VOTED IN TWO ELECTIONS.



Denise Nataly Migliore, an Australian national, was arrested by @HSINewOrleans and charged after an investigation found she illegally cast ballots in the 2022 and 2024 elections.



American elections belong to AMERICAN… https://t.co/5aC1ghZWnR pic.twitter.com/Ue0ej4LAbx — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 8, 2026

Back in March, ICE arrested Mauritanian illegal alien Mahady Sacko for voting in a whopping seven federal elections. More recently, in June, U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones announced convictions for three non-citizens who voted in American elections. One of the three was Gordon Louis, a Haitian national and a convicted felon, who voted in 2020 for president, vice president, and Congressional representative. Cuban Roberto Figueredo had lost his lawful permanent resident status and authorities were supposed to deport him previously, but instead he remained in the United States and voted in 2020. And Moises Lima Jr., a Brazilian National who had been living in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident since January 2024, voted in the 2024 federal election.

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Notably, Judicial Watch announced in February that its lawsuits had resulted in 5.8 million names cleaned from voter rolls. The names were not legally allowed to be there, either because the individuals were dead, there were duplicate names for the same person, or the individuals were aliens. That is a number big enough to sway or even completely change election results if bad actors exploit it.

This is why passing the SAVE America Act is so incredibly important. We need national election integrity standards or our elections will become meaningless and completely controlled by oligarchs and foreign criminals. That’s what Democrats want, but it would be the death of our Republic, and we’re perilously close to that fate.

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