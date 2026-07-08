Digging Up Dirt: Spencer Pratt Launches the War Foundation

Democrats might have shouldered Spencer Pratt out of the Los Angeles mayoral race, but they only made him more determined to expose corruption in the city.

Pratt’s new documentary series will expose not only misuses and abuses but outright criminal violations, according to him. As he talks to businessmen, residents, and whistleblowers around L.A., Pratt will show the full political-criminal machine wrecking a major American city.

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Win the war against political… pic.twitter.com/LBfd6nGxVY — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 7, 2026

Pratt’s newest video begins with some of his previous comments. “Now that the campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close, and I'm moving on to the next, more interesting phase, you have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city,” Pratt warned his fellow Angelenos. He played clips illustrating his points, which you can watch in the video, showcasing the violence and chaos of L.A. streets.

He warned, “More of your favorite restaurants will be shuttering. That means less tax revenue. That means the city has to cut services … less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities.” None of this is exactly a secret. Anyone who visits Los Angeles for a day can see the crisis spiraling ever more quickly out of control.

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Indeed, Pratt urged, “Look at this place already. The weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, [burning] dogs… abandoned storefronts. The city is a mess.” The politicians and NGOs keep raising taxes and sucking up money but they “brought about the misery.”

Pratt added, “Well, now, we're flipping the script. I didn't get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing's changed. Every week, I'm going into the belly of the beast, bringing you hard-hitting cinematic documentaries, exposing the fraud and corruption in California.”

One local told Pratt, “There was a body that they found yesterday.” Want to learn who is making money in the city government on the distribution of the needles? Pratt plans to identify that. He’ll be talking with “business owners, covering the issues the media doesn't want you to see, and breaking down complex issues into digestible content, to educate and inspire people to make real change. All you have to do is show people. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. It's war.”

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I plan to stay tuned to Pratt for more explosive content. We all know there’s enough dirt in Los Angeles politics to bury the Hollywood sign, so it’s just a matter of looking in the right places and talking to the right people. And Spencer Pratt is exactly the man to dig up that mountain of dirt.

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