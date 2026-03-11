ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Voted in 7 Federal Elections

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI just arrested an illegal alien who has been voting in American federal elections since 2008.

Mauritanian illegal alien Mahady Sacko not only is present in the country in violation of federal laws, he also cast votes in no fewer than seven federal elections in violation of our laws — since no matter what Democrats think, only citizens are allowed to vote. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a March 9 press release confirming Sacko’s arrest and his multiple crimes.

And the fact that legislation to ensure only citizens can cast votes is proving so controversial with Democrats and some RINOs right now tells us that this illegal alien was not an exception or a one-off. He is one example of a much larger problem.

Indeed, Judicial Watch announced in February that its lawsuits had resulted in 5.8 million names cleaned from voter rolls that were not legally allowed to be there, either because the individuals were dead, there were duplicate names for the same person, or the individuals were illegal aliens. That is a number big enough to sway election results. Hence DHS’s concern about Sacko is amply justified.

The DHS press release briefly stated the facts of Sacko’s case:

Sacko has been illegally voting in this country since 2008. He entered the U.S. near Miami, Florida and an Immigration Judge ordered him removed. Sacko exhausted all appeals, and the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld his removal on November 14, 2002—over two decades ago.

This overdue arrest comes at a time when the Senate is in a deadlock over the Save America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register for voting and an ID to vote, securing our federal elections from many illegal alien voters. Democrats are, of course, aggressively opposing it, essentially admitting that they rely on illegal votes to hold onto power.

DHS emphasized the importance of passing this legislation. “This criminal illegal alien committed a felony by voting in federal elections dating back to 2008. Illegal aliens should NOT be electing American leaders,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our elections belong to American citizens, not foreign citizens. Congress must pass the SAVE America Act immediately to secure our elections.”

Some illegal aliens have even managed to win elected office. Jose Ceballos in November won reelection as the mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, but he ought to be heading to jail instead. Ceballos is not an American citizen, yet he not only ran successfully for mayor, but also voted for himself.

And Kaohly Her, the recently elected mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, bragged about having been an illegal alien and having obtained asylum under false pretenses.

Democrats love all of that. Indeed, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries basically admitted that the Democrats’ disgusting shutdown theatrics are all about fury over ICE securing and arresting illegal aliens at polling places and other “sensitive locations.” That’s as much as to say he wants to allow cheating in our elections.

