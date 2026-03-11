Trump Scores Court Win as Biden-Appointed Judge’s Deportation Block Stalls

President Donald Trump secured a critical immigration victory after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit paused a lower court ruling that would've blocked deportations to third countries. The intervention arrived only hours before the lower court order was scheduled to take effect.

Without the pause, federal immigration enforcement faced the prospect of halting thousands of removals involving individuals with serious criminal convictions.

The dispute began when U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, a federal judge in Massachusetts appointed by former President Joe Biden, ruled that the administration's third-country removal policy violated constitutional due process protections. Murphy ordered federal agencies to change the deportation process. Under his ruling, officials would need to attempt to remove a migrant to their home nation or a destination approved by an immigration judge before considering a third-country transfer.

Only after that process, he said, could migrants be removed to a third country, so long as "meaningful notice" is provided, as well as the opportunity for the migrants to raise any fear of persecution in the third country identified for their removal under a so-called "reasonable fear" interview. The third-country removal policy "fails to satisfy due process for a raft of reasons, not least of which is that nobody really knows anything about these purported ‘assurances,’" Murphy wrote in his ruling, though he stayed it from taking force for 15 days to give the administration time to appeal.

He also demanded advance notice and an opportunity for migrants to raise fear claims before deportation could proceed.

Murphy's order carried immediate operational consequences. Justice Department attorneys warned that the ruling threatened sensitive diplomatic negotiations with foreign governments that agreed to accept deportees.

Administration lawyers argued that the lower court decision would disrupt ongoing removal efforts involving individuals convicted of violent crimes and major narcotics offenses. The appeals court granted the administration's emergency request to pause the ruling pending further litigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly defended the deportation program, arguing that immigration authorities must retain the ability to remove dangerous criminals when home countries refuse to take them back.

Federal immigration enforcement agencies frequently rely on agreements with cooperating nations to complete deportations involving murderers, sexual predators, and cartel traffickers whose original countries decline repatriation.

Former DHS senior advisor Charles Marino has warned that blocking third-country deportations would leave dangerous offenders inside the United States for extended periods.

Former DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has also emphasized that delayed removals create greater risks.

"If these activist judges had their way, aliens who are so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back, including convicted murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers, would walk free on American streets," former Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in June, after the Supreme Court temporarily permitted the Trump administration to continue its deportation policy amid legal challenges.

Murphy's ruling formed part of a broader legal campaign targeting several immigration enforcement policies. Earlier litigation challenged deportations involving agreements with nations such as El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. Several deportation cases also involved arrangements with South Sudan when offenders couldn't be returned to their home countries because of diplomatic barriers.

The legal fight has already reached the nation's highest court more than once. The Supreme Court previously issued emergency orders allowing parts of the third-country deportation policy to continue while litigation moves through lower courts. Those temporary decisions allowed immigration authorities to proceed with removals while constitutional questions remain unresolved.

Another emergency appeal, filed by Solicitor General John Sauer, the federal government's top Supreme Court advocate, warned that lower court restrictions had created a diplomatic and logistical crisis, as federal lawyers described it. Sauer argued that judicial mandates had forced the executive branch to renegotiate agreements with multiple foreign governments while deportation operations stalled.

Immigration enforcement rarely moves in straight lines through federal courts. District judges issue nationwide rulings that shape policy across the country, even when the legal dispute originated in a single courtroom. Appeals courts then step in to determine whether those decisions remain in place while the broader case continues.

Trump's immigration agenda faces repeated courtroom fights, yet appellate rulings have frequently restored enforcement authority while challenges move forward. The First Circuit's pause keeps deportation operations active while the constitutional debate proceeds toward a possible Supreme Court review.

Federal court battles over immigration policy continue to shape the limits of presidential authority. Trump's deportation program now moves forward while higher courts review the underlying claims. Voters supported a government willing to enforce immigration law and remove violent offenders.

The legal system will eventually determine the final boundaries of that authority, yet the latest ruling keeps enforcement moving while the argument continues.

