Jeffries Admits DHS Funding Fight Is About ICE Securing Voting Places

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries basically admitted that the Democrats’ disgusting shutdown theatrics are all about fury over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) preventing illegal aliens from taking American jobs and blocking them from voting in our elections.

If the main demand from Democrats is that ICE not be at hospitals, schools, and polling stations, we know this is really about them keeping their cheap labor and illegal voters. Yes, Democrats want to protect illegal alien students, too, but mainly because that is the next generation of them rigging the population — and therefore, Congress and the Electoral College — in their favor.

And by claiming that federal immigration officers should not be in “sensitive locations,” as if enforcement of federal law should be dependent on making foreign criminals feel good, Jeffries let the cat out of the bag.

In a viral video clip, Jeffries employed the usual Democrat tactic of projecting descriptions that accurately fit his party onto his opponents, as he labeled the GOP a “completely and totally out-of-control group of people [and that] is the reason why we, um, are in a DHS shutdown right now, because Republicans have refused to agree to the type of bold, transformative, meaningful, and dramatic reforms we are demanding in order for the Department of Homeland Security funding bill move forward.”

During this shutdown, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also lack funding. There has been chaos and delays at many major airports because of this shutdown, but Democrats love to inflict as much pain as possible on as many people as possible.

BREAKING: House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says the current fight over DHS funding is tied to a dispute about ICE enforcement near polling locations.



Jeffries said Democrats want an explicit prohibition preventing ICE from operating near polling sites across the United… pic.twitter.com/X6pBDPVMQ4 — Parler (@getparlerapp) March 9, 2026

Jeffries said, “I won't go through all of the demands, much of which we've talked about repeatedly in the public, but one of those demands is, keep ICE out of sensitive locations. And we've defined that as schools, houses of worship, hospitals, and polling sites.”

Again, the only reason for this is if Democrats know that illegal aliens are in all of these sites in large numbers, as employees or customers or voters, and therefore they want to make sure that none of these places can be guarded by immigration enforcement. It is important to emphasize that every illegal alien is by default a criminal because he is in the country, but there are also many serial criminals among them. Democrats don’t want anyone deported, no matter what crimes they have committed.

And once more indirectly admitting his party’s dedication to election fraud, Jeffries pontificated, “We want an explicit prohibition that ICE can go nowhere near any polling sites in the United States of America. It's one of our demands. We're not gonna bend on it.” Democrats have no policies that actually bring good results, so they have to rely on cheating.

In its core principles — or lack thereof — the Democrat Party is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and that includes the fact that they are always looking for ways to cheat workers and return to a form of slavery. Illegal immigration sure looks like their solution to Republicans taking away their slaves. And illegal immigration is their solution to having no policies that appeal to American voters.

