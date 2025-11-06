Noncitizen Mayor Re-Elected in Kansas, Then Charged With Voter Fraud

A “non-citizen” mayor in Kansas just won reelection. The state’s attorney general promptly slapped the foreigner with election fraud charges after he illegally voted for himself.

Jose Ceballos just won reelection as the mayor of Coldwater, but if justice is served, he will be heading to jail instead of working in the mayoral offices. You see, Ceballos is not an American citizen, and he not only ran successfully for mayor, but he also voted for himself. It is, of course, illegal for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections, and Ceballos is now facing charges of fraud. Ceballos is in America legally but is a Mexican citizen.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced the election fraud charges against Jose Ceballos on Nov. 5, the day after the 2025 election, in a press release. “In Kansas, it is against the law to vote if you are not a U.S. citizen. We allege that Mr. Ceballos did it multiple times,” Kobach said. “Voting by noncitizens, including both legal and illegal aliens, is a very real problem. It happens. Every time a noncitizen votes, it effectively cancels out a U.S. citizen’s vote.”

Scott Schwab, Kansas secretary of state, joined Kobach in announcing the charges against Ceballos. “I’ve worked with Attorney General Kobach for years on proof of citizenship as a useful tool to root out election crimes. During my time as House Elections Chair, then Secretary Kobach and I fought to pass a proof of citizenship requirement. Instead, we’re left relying on individuals’ word when it comes to verifying citizenship,” Schwab stated. “I’m grateful that President Trump implemented the SAVE program to help states and to prevent situations like this.”

Schwab was referring to the federal court defeat in 2018 of the proof-of-citizenship law in Kansas. While the state law is that an individual elected to office must be a qualified elector or eligible to vote, per Kobach’s press release, the Attorney General‘s office is still investigating whether the city of Coldwater has different rules. In any case, Ceballos broke the law by voting in U.S. elections. The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program helps states verify whether voters are citizens or not, and the Trump administration recently streamlined and upgraded it.

The Kobach press release detailed the charges:

Officials from the attorney general’s office filed the charges in Comanche County. Ceballos faces three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury. The charges are nonperson felonies, and Ceballos could face more than 5 years in prison.

First Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards is prosecuting the case, while Special Agent Nate Humble and Special Agent in Charge Matt Simpson are investigating Ceballos.

Hopefully, Ceballos will be convicted. The number of reports of voter disenfranchisement and apparent fraud that came out of this week’s election is appalling, and it illustrates that Democrats don’t even truly need to be the most popular party to win — they just need to cheat enough.

