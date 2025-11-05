Mamdani Voter Vowed to Vote 6 Times and 75,000 Pennsylvania Voters Disenfranchised

A Zohran Mamdani supporter in New York City gleefully announced on TikTok that he planned to vote six times illegally for his favorite, while up to 19% of registered voters in just one Pennsylvania county found themselves disenfranchised after the system “malfunctioned” and erased all voters who were not registered Democrats or Republicans.

On Tuesday, I wrote, "Democrats have been rigging elections since Andrew Jackson and cheating like hell in elections since at least the mid-1800s, so it is not in the least surprising if we find evidence of election fraud." The key is to determine whether it is merely stupidity or incompetence versus deliberate fraud. And if one TikToker actually followed through on his threat, if he wasn’t just producing insincere clickbait, we might have a clue as to how Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race in spite of being a sharia nightmare.

A pink-haired wokie’s video on Chinese Communist Party-tied TikTok has raised eyebrows after being shared on X, because the enthusiastic socialist — who might not even be from New York — bragged that he planned to break the law in order to vote for jihad-loving, Communist Mamdani half a dozen times. “I’m here in New York about to illegally vote for Zohran Mamdani six times,” the TikTok grinned. “Yeah. Six.”

A New York man openly brags that he’s about to illegally vote for Zohran Mamdani 6 times.



These people hate Democracy. pic.twitter.com/Z9M61y7DUT — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 2, 2025

It is important to note that we have no evidence to show whether or not he actually did vote more than once, but given that one does not need to show voter ID in New York, it would unfortunately be possible for the lefty to follow through on his threat.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the spectrum, some Pennsylvania voters were not even allowed to vote their one legal time. The widespread machine malfunctions and system failures yesterday in numerous Pennsylvania voting districts, including at least two that were specifically Republican, call into question the election of several woke judges there.

Chester County, Penn., had so many problems on Election Day that the county’s voting services are promising a review. A young woman posted a video that went viral as she explained the problem. “Anyone who's a registered Independent or third party voter in the county and showed up to the polls this morning was told their name is not on the rolls,” she said. And many voters were not told that they could vote by provisional ballot, or provisional ballots were not provided to them, meaning they simply left.

As of a little after noon yesterday, this remained “a county wide issue.” She said, “Chester County voter services tells me it’s actually delivering supplemental poll books to 230 precincts as quickly as possible. In the meantime, independent and third party voters are able to cast provisional ballots, but we’re told that there was a lot of confusion early this morning, and instructions were varying precinct by precinct.” She ended, “There are more than 75,000 registered independents and third party voters in Chester County, that's about 19% of all registered voters.”

Registered Independent and Third Party voters in Chester County, PA, are MISSING from the voter rolls.



There are over 75,000 registered independent voters in the county.



WE ARE SO SICK OF THESE SHENANIGANSpic.twitter.com/BDzsJglxW6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

Again, it is obvious that there was something horribly wrong with the Pennsylvania elections yesterday, and an investigation is in order to determine if election officials there are insanely incompetent or if something much more deliberate and disturbing was ongoing.

