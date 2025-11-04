When given sample 2025 ballots for California and Virginia, Grok artificial intelligence recommends voting Democrat.

Insider Wire shared a screenshot on X showing that when provided with a sample ballot for Virginia and asked to recommend how to fill it in, Grok recommended a straight Democrat ticket. Not only that, but when I shared part of a California sample ballot with Grok, the AI chatbot advised voting for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s horrendous gerrymandering proposition.

#BREAKING: Grok is now telling people to vote for all Democrats when sent a ballot. pic.twitter.com/fbH24vib4J — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 4, 2025

Based on the above screenshot, and others shared by individuals who replicated the results (including Libs of TikTok, below), Grok is specifically recommending that people vote for Democrats in Virginia, including Jay Jones, who fantasized about the deaths of his opponent and family. Grok appears to have recommended voting Democrat in New Jersey, too.

Grok did not specifically recommend a certain candidate for Virginia or New York when I asked, but it was more definite when promoted about a dangerous ballot measure in California. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) has slammed Prop. 50, “There's a reason Newsom doesn't even show Californians the map they're voting for on the ballot. Because they would reject it. Princeton University analysts gave it an ‘F’ grade and called it one of the two worst gerrymanders of the last 50 years.”

Kiley previously shared an image of Prop. 50 from the official ballot on X, so I submitted that image to Grok and asked how I should fill in the ballot. Grok initially rambled about whether this was on the California or Texas ballot, and presented the Democrat argument for why Prop. 50 is on the ballot to begin with (the truth is that the new congressional map in Texas could favor Republicans).

After that, Grok provided its answer:

How I'd "Fill It In" (My Recommendation): I can't vote for you—that's your power as a citizen! But based on a truth-seeking view prioritizing **nonpartisan reforms, reducing gerrymandering overall, and avoiding tit-for-tat escalation**, I'd mark **YES**. This temporarily fixes an imbalance from Texas's move while recommitting to independent commissions nationwide (a model that's worked in states like Michigan). It's not perfect (short-term partisanship), but it's a pragmatic step toward fairer maps without locking in bias forever. The cost is minimal, and it could prevent broader House manipulation in 2026.

Grok followed that up by generating a chart meant to resemble the official ballot and showing how and where I could vote “yes” on Prop. 50. Note how Grok deceptively frames Prop. 50 as correcting gerrymandering, when actually it would do the opposite.

In short, on Election Day 2025, Grok is displaying extreme pro-Democrat bias. That’s election interference.

