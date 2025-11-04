Vote Against Mamdani, Spanberger, and California Redistricting

Today is Election Day, and for half a dozen states in particular, it could be the day that determines whether the most Communist wing of the Democrats triumphs or not.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Virginia gubernatorial and attorney general candidates Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones have made themselves infamous with their numerous scandals. But there are also key elections in multiple states for judges, and of course, congressional representatives, both of whom most certainly shape both state and national policy. There’s also the gerrymandering proposition in California, and Republican Jack Ciattarelli could be the next governor of New Jersey. Every election is important because every election helps determine how your freedom is protected or attacked for the next two to six years.

The untiring Scott Presler had a list for citizens of New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and Maine:

Republicans, Go Vote!



California

❌ NO on Prop 50



Georgia

✅ Tim Echols & Fitz Johnson



Maine

✅ YES on Question 1

🚩 NO on Question 2



New Jersey

✅ Jack Ciattarelli



Pennsylvania

❌ NO to Wecht, Donohue, Dougherty, Dubow, & Wojcik



Texas

✅ FOR Proposition 16



Virginia

✅… — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2025

There are so many reasons not to vote for jihad-loving, Jew-hating, socialist Zohran Mamdani that it is difficult to pick just a few, but they include his proud connection with an unindicted terrorist co-conspirator, his endorsement of abolishing private property, his persistent hatred for the nation of Israel and support for jihadi Palestinians, his radical Marxist rhetoric, and his fundraising for the United Nations agency that employed numerous October 7 terrorists. Mamdani’s own mother once publicly declared that her son is “not an American at all.”

Mamdani’s election would be a disaster for New York, and therefore, since it is one of our most important and influential cities, for the rest of the country. If you are in New York City, vote against the Communist Islamist. Republican Curtis Sliwa and WalkAway movement founder Brandon Straka are running against Mamdani.

🚨 $100 MILLION DOLLAR BETRAYAL 🚨

Zohran Mamdani wants US — New Yorkers — to pay $100 MILLION so non-citizens can have FREE lawyers.



OUR tax dollars — not to clean up our streets, not to feed our people, not to fight crime — but to cover the legal bills of those who broke our… pic.twitter.com/yVxpNsRoZW — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) November 3, 2025

For Our VIPs: Charlie Kirk Warned Us Against Mamdani and ‘Cultural Suicide’

My colleague Lincoln Brown previously described Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones’s biggest scandal:

[In] August 2022, in a series of text messages, Jones expressed a desire to murder then-Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones also commented that if his Republican colleagues died before him, he would…ahem…relieve himself on their graves, so to speak. By now, most people have read how Jones hoped that Gilbert’s children might die in his wife’s arms to prompt Gilbert to change his political stances.

Jones and his gubernatorial Democratic running mate, Abigail Spanberger, need to be defeated. Vote for Marine veteran Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, Virginia.

As for California:

The biggest lie about Prop. 50 is that it is "temporary." There is no such thing as politicians temporarily increasing their own power. The legislative leaders who drew themselves seats in Congress aren't going to suddenly give them back after a few years. pic.twitter.com/RJlMw8oT8g — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 4, 2025

So if you have not voted yet, whether you are in the states I mentioned earlier or not, and you can vote, please go do so. Our republic requires responsible citizens, or the would-be tyrants, to take over all too easily.

