Jones, Spanberger & Mamdani: Election Drama and Double Standards

Happy Tuesday, my fellow babies. (Apologies to Howard Hesseman.) Nice of you to check out today’s column. I hope you’re able to make it a habit to drop by. Just please make sure you don’t let the cat out, no matter what he says.

Advertisement

Today in History: In 1841, the first of many wagon trains made it to California after a 1700 some odd mile journey that took them over five months from Missouri. In 1879, African American inventor Thomas Elkins patented the Refrigerating Apparatus.

I’m watching the election cycles very closely. Today’s the day, after all. Mostly, I’m tracking the New York City mayoral contest and the Virginia governor’s race. Those two seem to be generating the most national interest. All the back and forth, the arguments, and the promises — it all comes down to today.

As to the former, I suppose it’s a measure of how bad things have gotten that the more desirable outcome is Andrew Cuomo winning that contest. The most recent polling data doesn’t suggest that’s going to happen, however. It’s true that the most recent polling shows a mere 7-point lead for Zohran Mamdani, and I can recall a few races where the results flipped from what was expected, even with a larger margin.

I doubt that will happen here, and many New Yorkers feel the same. From what I hear through friends in the business, moving companies are running at full speed, scheduling crews and equipment to handle locals throwing in the towel and leaving the Big Apple for good.

That’s another measure of how bad it’s gotten: when a leftist candidate causes that many folks to consider moving out of a deep blue town. These are mostly folks who have been voting Democrat their entire lives and are reacting to the consequences of those actions.

As I think I’ve mentioned previously, the comparison to what’s been happening in London is both valid and frightening. The comparison is not an idle one: I see Jeremy Corbyn has been working in support of Mamdani's campaign. Cuomo, in noting this, says:

Advertisement

Having Jeremy Corbyn - someone whose party was found to have committed unlawful acts of discrimination against Jewish people under his leadership - phone-banking for @ZohranKMamdani says everything you need to know.

I’ve made no secret in my writings of my disdain and disgust for Cuomo in the past, but credit where it’s due: he’s correct, of course.

An important question, though: How is this not foreign interference? Corbyn, after all, is still a member of Parliament. And acts of discrimination against Jews? Let’s consider Mamdani’s ties with Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr, who, among other things, said just recently:

Annihilate all of them and show us your fierce punishment and revenge upon them.

Can any of you imagine Donald Trump having close ties with someone who uttered such a thing against, well, against anyone at all? The resulting howls from the left would make a Who concert sound downright quiet by comparison. But, from that bunch on this topic? Silencio. Remember how I spoke yesterday of Democrat double standards? Well, here’s another one, and a glaring one at that.

One thing is certain: Assuming this thing goes down as I’m seeing it now, my colleagues at PJ Media and I will have no shortage of things to write about.

As a matter of documented history, the two biggest destroyers of life and of civilization have been Islam and communism. The Democrats, therefore, have embraced the two most deadly and destructive ideologies we’ve ever known. Mamdani seems to have both points covered very well. It's amazing that anyone is willing to vote for him at all. Any American, anyway. Which brings me to my parting shot on the subject: James O’Keefe has caught an NGO instructing illegals how to vote for Mamdani.

Advertisement

Recommended: I'm Sorry, But HOW MANY Illegals Get Food Stamps?

Then we have the Virginia governor’s race. That looks to be Abigail Spanberger’s to lose at this point. We still have the spectacle of Barack Obama campaigning against the black woman, Winsome Earle-Sears, after attacking black males mere months ago for not voting for the black woman in the case of Kamala Harris. That cognitive dissonance does not seem to be having any serious effect on the numbers. I find that telling.

The most recent data shows Spanberger with around an 11-point lead. She’s playing this one smart. She’s looking to be governor in a state that has a large number of federal employees (or perhaps ex-employees), particularly in the north, surrounding the D.C. area. That’s the most densely populated area in the state. So, she’s making this about approval of Trump. That's smart because federal workers threatened by the cuts to the federal government that the rest of the country voted for are about restoring their government jobs, or at least revenge against those who threatened them. And that's regardless of what it would do to the rest of the country.

Maybe it would help if those northern Virginia voters asked themselves a question. When Biden was firing federal workers for refusing the vaccine, not one Democrat spoke up. Now they say firing federal workers for wasting taxpayer money is the end of democracy as we know it. Can you help make sense of this?

Advertisement

Oh, and this is rich. Remember the left screaming about the separation of church and state? So why do we see the Second Calvary Baptist Church getting $300,000 in “sponsorship payments” from the campaign account of Louise Lucas, the top Democrat in the Virginia upper chamber? I think I should point out that Lucas’ power would be greatly expanded given a Democrat win in the governor’s race. It might have something to do with that church’s support of embattled AG candidate Jay Jones, too. In both cases, we call that both buying votes and corruption. Oh, wait: These are Democrats. They can never be corrupt, can they? Take the bit with Jones and his text messages:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I doubt that Spanberger will ever be able to detach herself from Jones and his text messages. I do wonder, though, if that will make any difference.

Remember to smile today. It confuses them. I'll see you here tomorrow.

The Schumer Shutdown is now competing with the longest filibuster in American history, which was in 1964 as Democrats tried to stop the Civil Rights Act. It can't last much longer. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 74% off with promo code POTUS47. Join now!