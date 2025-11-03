I'm Sorry, But HOW MANY Illegals Get Food Stamps?

It's astounding, the things we learn when the money runs out and governments actually have to start prioritizing for a change. As the Schumer Shutdown drags through Week Five with no end in sight, the country's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — aka "food stamps" — ran out of money on Saturday. And given who was taking, it's a miracle that there was any money left at all.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins reported yesterday that earlier this year, "we told every state to send us their SNAP data so we could make sure illegal immigrants aren’t getting benefits meant for American families. 29 states stepped up. 21 blue states refused — and two SUED US FOR ASKING!"

That's because we're spending billions on benefits to illegal aliens.

My guess is that the Center for Immigration Studies — which bills itself as "low-immigrant" yet "pro-immigration" — was being a bit ironic with this headline: Illegal Immigrants To Be Hit Hard As SNAP and WIC Benefits Expire.

The organization's 2023 analysis of government data showed that "households headed by illegal immigrants make extensive use of the welfare system, particularly food assistance programs." CIS estimated that 59% of households headed up by an illegal are on one or more welfare programs, whether it's cash, food assistance, Medicaid, or housing.

Read that again. We're giving cash, food, healthcare, and housing to people who aren't even supposed to be here.

Millions of them, in fact. Even though I could have sworn that Democrats insisted up and down that sort of thing never happened. No wonder 21 blue states didn't want Rollins looking at their books.

Houston, we have a problem. A very expensive problem.

I have a solution. Two, actually.

The first solution is that all welfare programs must require proof of citizenship. Please note that I did not say "proof of legal residence." Non-citizens who are non-able to care for themselves or their families have no business being here. We have enough trouble taking care of our own.

Until fairly recently, that's the way every country in the world has treated legal immigrants, and we must get back to it. Not only because of the expense, but because of the type of immigrant attracted here by all of the self-destructive largess. We want — we need! — makers, not takers.

Before we get to the second solution, allow me to bring to your attention the case of native-born American Maggie Aragon, just featured on KOAT 7 New Mexico news.

"When I heard, 'Zero dollars,' my chest went into my throat."



New Mexico woman on food stamps for 30 years says SNAP freeze is "detrimental to my life." pic.twitter.com/VFSn9LJcXM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2025

"Maggie Aragon has been a SNAP recipient for more than three decades."

That's not "assistance." That's a lifestyle.

The second solution is to recognize that a food program that pays for everything from Almond Joys to Zapp’s Potato Chips is neither supplemental nor nutritional. SNAP ought to be limited to ingredients for making meals, not prepared junk foods.

It doesn't help that it's a lifestyle we're stupid enough to import from overseas because, as CIS put it, "this situation raises important policy questions, including whether it makes sense to have an immigration system that allows in so many people who turn to taxpayers to support their children."

It only makes sense if you're trying to take the most productive and self-reliant people in history and turn them into something else.

