How It's Done Done Done

“We spent months uncovering and accumulating evidence. When absolute proof was completed, we acted. We acted like soldiers. In a war, there are many moments for ruthless action – what is often called ruthless, what may in many circumstances be only clarity – seeing clearly what there is be done and doing it directly, quickly, awake, looking at it. … As for the charges against me, I’m unconcerned. I’m beyond their timid, lying morality. And so, I am beyond caring. The charges [against me] are unjustified. They are, in fact, under the circumstances of this conflict, quite completely insane.” – Colonel Walter Kurtz in a letter to his son in Apocalypse Now, explaining his execution of four Vietnamese double agents.

“He received no official clearance. He just thought it up and did it.” – Captain Willard in Apocalypse Now, admiring Kurtz’s actions.

One of my favorite aspects of the Trump presidencies is the fact that 1) The news is almost never boring, and 2) The news is almost always positive. Like you, I woke up Saturday morning to the news of the capture of Venezuelan dictator and drug dealer Nicolas Maduro. I write this having just watched the press conference at Mar-a-Lago (and as much as I want Vance to be our 2028 candidate, I must say…damn, Rubio is good at this).

The bleating of the timid detractors began immediately. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza) wrote that the American people “do not want another regime change war abroad,” though this is exactly what she proposes with her “river to the sea” nonsense. Other Democrats followed suit about not being in the loop beforehand.

The European dhimmis chimed in as well. The French are upset that the operation “violates the principle of not resorting to force that underpins international law.” Spain, Norway, and Italy made insignificant grumblings about “international law.” Slovakia bemoaned the breakdown of the post-World War II “world order.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was frantic. “I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved,” he told the British media. We know, Keir. Nobody thinks you were involved. Nobody would have asked you for help.

And, of course, the Chinese are “deeply shocked.” For the Russians, who invaded Ukraine due to the alleged threat of Nazism from the Jewish Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the “pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded.” Putin’s Belarusian lapdog Aleksandr Lukashenko made similar bleatings. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that “We will not yield to the enemy,” forgetting he did exactly that after Israel crushed him in twelve days and America took out his nuclear sites in a single airstrike.

You know who DIDN’T complain too much? The Venezuelan people, especially those whom the Maduro regime drove abroad. Al-Jazeera, of all sites, posted video of celebratory Venezuelans that our own media couldn’t be bothered to post. Our sister site Twitchy also posted video of Venezuelans celebrating in the streets of Caracas.

Venezuela’s neighbors also didn’t seem to broken up about the impact on “international law.” The Argentine government openly supported the arrest as “excellent news for the free world.” The Ecuadorian government stated that, “The time is coming for all the narco-Chavista criminals.” The governments of Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Panama all called for the peaceful transition back to democracy in Venezuela.

But regardless of who says what, President Trump reiterated the morning after why we did what we did. The illegal Maduro regime was openly violating American sovereignty and fueling drugs and gang members into our neighborhoods. They were openly waging a low-level, unofficial, and one-sided war against the American people for years.

As for the legality of the operation? In 2020, an American judge issued a criminal warrant from an American courtroom in an American city for the arrest of Maduro. Are the Democrats now switching gears and demanding that Trump ignore the courts? Are they demanding we follow the same "international law" that protects tyrants such as Maduro?

We don’t need permission from the United Nations or Russia or MoveOn.org or the Minnesotan Somali community to defend our citizens from foreign enemies. Like Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now, we need clarity and resolve.

That we have so many in Congress who won’t support this operation does indeed expose a “Constitutional crisis.” But the crisis isn’t with the actions of President Trump, but with the timid, lying morality of these spineless traitors in Congress who have betrayed their oaths to protect the United States. It is a sad day indeed when an American president cannot include congressmen and senators in such decisions for fear that half of them would immediately warn the enemy.

Clarity and resolve. An elected citizen attempted diplomatic channels to persuade a hostile foreign enemy from killing our citizens. When that failed, he used the force necessary to neutralize the threat. America, Venezuela, and the free world is a better place because of it.

We acted like soldiers – seeing clearly what there is be done and doing it directly, quickly, awake.

And the charges against Trump are, indeed, quite completely insane.

