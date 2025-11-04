Pennsylvania: Reports of Election Shenanigans at Polling Stations

In news that is disturbing but not unexpected, Pennsylvanians have already reported problems preventing them from casting their votes at polling stations on this Election Day.

Machines reportedly went down in a Republican area of Philadelphia, the town of Slippery Rock Borough, where the Republican mayor is running for reelection, and other areas across the state. Realtor Laureen Trent shared messages from voters reporting issues in Conemaugh, Cambria County, Ferndale, Portage Rotary, South Fork, and Croyle Township, among others.

HUGE Big issues in PA with machines



BREAKING - Polling stations across Pennsylvania are experiencing MASSIVE issues with voting machines.



Numerous reports indicate that the machines are failing to scan ballots, with poll workers stating that the ballots will be “scanned in… pic.twitter.com/5yqqwzYEJA — Laureen Trent (@laureentrent) November 5, 2024

A Pennsylvania voter shared on X:

Voting in my district in PA. Only 2 machines. One is jammed. The other is so jammed it’s turned off. We are being instructed to put our ballots in a lock box. 😳 @ScottPresler pic.twitter.com/L6wd1m1Xfl — American Made (@AlwayzMeself) November 4, 2025

If this is due to incompetence, it is completely outrageous that the machines in so many places in Pennsylvania broke down practically as soon as voting began on Election Day. That is completely unacceptable. If there is actually deliberate election manipulation here, it needs to be investigated.

Scott Presler, who has been campaigning for Republicans in Pennsylvania, angrily accused one county of not having sufficient provisional ballots. These ballots would allow voters to cast their vote despite of the machines being down or even if their names do not appear in the system, as has occurred in at least one place in Pennsylvania due to malfunctions.

“The PA State Department must IMMEDIATELY get more provisional ballots to every polling location in Chester County,” Presler posted on Gettr. “This is your blunder. You didn’t include independent voters. You are disenfranchising thousands of voters. One of the most incompetent debacles in Pennsylvania history.” He also reported machines down in a Republican area of northeast Philadelphia, forcing voters to go home. Presler announced yesterday that there were lawyers on the ground ready to address issues in Pennsylvania.

Someone sent Presler a report of Lakewood, Penn., turning voters away, claiming that they’re not in the system, though the voters say they are. If you or someone you know was in this situation in Pennsylvania or another state, make sure to request a provisional ballot.

Reports that voters are leaving polling locations in Lakewood after not being found in the system.



To anyone in Lakewood, let the community know to demand a provisional ballot.



It’s your right to vote.



👉Provisional Ballot👈



📍Lakewood, NJ pic.twitter.com/m2guAydVZM — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2025

An unnamed individual wrote Presler to say that voters in Chester County, Penn., who were not already registered as explicitly Democrat or Republican were not showing up in the system, meaning that independents couldn’t vote — the individual estimated 800 voters in his precinct alone.

And now similar reports are coming out of Cumberland County, N.J., of machines being down, disenfranchising voters.

Democrats have been rigging elections since Andrew Jackson and cheating like hell in elections since at least the mid-1800s, so it is not in the least surprising if we find evidence of election fraud. The key point is that Republicans always need to be prepared to identify and call out gross incompetence and potential fraud so that it is nipped in the bud before it truly affects any election results.

