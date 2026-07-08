Minnesota Daycares Hit With 436 Fraud Investigations

Catherine Salgado | 3:30 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

Taxpayer-funded daycares are so rife with fraud in Minnesota that there are 436 open investigations related to daycare fraud in just that one state.

Nick Shirley, the young muckraker who blew the lid off what he described as an insanely large and lucrative fraud network in Minnesota, highlighted the recent report on the number of investigations specifically involving daycares in Tim Walz’s woke state:

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That’s what the Trump administration is hoping to do, and the heat is on so high even Minnesota officials are scrambling to pretend they care about identifying egregious theft of taxpayer funds. Gov. Walz (D) lost his political career over this scandal, as Shirley pointed out.

Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program or (CCAP) has finally taken one piece of advice from outside auditors, according to ABC5 KSTP:

In a move to detect fraud more quickly, Minnesota has begun rolling out a long-discussed electronic attendance system for its taxpayer-funded childcare program, but only a tiny portion of the program is required to use it to start … The agency confirmed it now has 436 open investigations into daycares that receive taxpayer support – including CCAP funding …

Billing records previously obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES showed the providers under investigation received millions of dollars in taxpayer funding and saw billings increase dramatically over a two-year period.

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Ironically, Assistant Commissioner Bharti Wahi of the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families is now claiming that the state government really has been trying to implement reform for a long time. Just trust him. “We want this program to go to those who need it most, and part of our responsibility is to really make sure that we are taking program integrity very seriously,” Wahi pontificated.

Wahi could not explain to ABC5 why his department didn’t see the significant billing increase as a red flag, however. “I think that part of our move to electronic attendance record keeping is really about being able to proactively identify and pull reports,” he lamely deflected. Wahi would not say how many places his department in particular is investigating.

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And only 81 providers are on the new electronic rollout, which is fewer than 10% of the childcare providers in the state program. In other words, this is just an effort to save face, not truly to reform.

Penny Allen, chief financial officer of New Horizon Academy, the state’s largest childcare provider, said the current system allows attendance records to be submitted after the fact rather than automatically uploaded in real time.

“It’s not a real online system. It’s an after-the-fact attendance system,” she said. “The system isn’t ready to go yet.”

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Unsurprisingly, Wahi has no date on which we can expect statewide implementation. Don’t expect one any time soon.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

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