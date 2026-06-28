Joe Biden: The Perfect Symbol of Today's Democrat Party

Greetings, and welcome to Sunday, June 28, 2026. Today is America's Kids Day, Log Cabin Day (last Sunday in June), National Ceviche Day, National Tapioca Day, Paul Bunyan Day, Insurance Awareness Day, Descendants' Day, and Happy Heart Hugs Day.

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Today in History:

1491: Henry VIII is born at Greenwich Palace. He would collect wives, break with Rome, and leave historians busy for the next five centuries.

1776: The "Committee of Five" — Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Sherman, and Livingston — formally submits the draft Declaration of Independence to the Second Continental Congress.

1838: Queen Victoria is crowned at Westminster Abbey, beginning a 63-year reign that would define an era and an empire.

1894: Congress establishes Labor Day as an official federal holiday in the aftermath of the violent Pullman Strike.

1914: Archduke Franz Ferdinand is assassinated in Sarajevo. One man, one pistol, one very bad morning — and the 20th century was born in the wreckage.

1919: The Treaty of Versailles is signed, officially ending World War I — and quietly planting the seeds of the next one.

1934: FDR orders a federal gold vault built at Fort Knox. The gold needed a home; the government obliged.

1964: Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity. It dissolved after his assassination the following year.

1976: Joan Olsen becomes the first woman sworn into the Air Force Academy. She did not graduate, but the door was open.

1997: Mike Tyson bites off a chunk of Evander Holyfield's ear and is disqualified.

2007: Apple releases the original iPhone. Life divided into Before and After.

Birthdays Today Include: Henry VIII, King of England — six wives, two divorced, two beheaded, broke with Rome; Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Enlightenment philosopher whose ideas on liberty helped ignite the French Revolution; Peter Paul Rubens, the defining master of Flemish Baroque painting; Richard Rodgers, Broadway composer (Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Carousel); Maria Goeppert Mayer, Nobel Prize-winning physicist — only the second woman ever to win it; Mel Brooks, 100 years old today, writer, director, comedian (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein) and one of the few to hold an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony; Gilda Radner, original Saturday Night Live cast member and comic genius, gone too soon; Kathy Bates, actress (Misery), Oscar winner; John Elway, Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion; John Cusack, actor (Say Anything..., Being John Malkovich); and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

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So, overnight, Geoff Earle of the New York Post filed a story that has become all too familiar:

Former President Joe Biden was back onstage at a Democratic Party gala to excoriate President Trump Saturday – but needed a little help figuring out just how to exit.

Biden, who got pushed out of his reelection bid by fellow Democrats in 2024 following his debate disaster against Trump, defended his record and blasted his successor during his speech to the Maryland Democratic Party's Fight Back & Win summit near Baltimore.

He ripped Trump for the "deliberate distraction – destruction of NATO" and hammered Trump's White House ballroom as a "vanity project."

At his speech's conclusion Biden delivered a familiar refrain about the nation's ability to overcome challenges – then sought an assist to find out which way to leave the stage.

And of course:

Biden, 83, relied on a teleprompter during his Saturday night remarks, squinting at times as he read his verbal blasts at his rival, who he defeated in 2020, only to relinquish the White House in 2024. He coughed loudly several times early on.

Can't find the exit. Squinting at the teleprompter. Coughing through the opener. Ripping Trump's "vanity project" while apparently unable to navigate a stage without a spotter. You genuinely cannot make this up.

But here's the thing — and I want to be clear about this, because it matters — this piece isn't really about Joe Biden. Honestly, Joe Biden is an 83-year-old man who probably should be home with his grandchildren, not being trotted out in front of a partisan crowd in Maryland to read attacks off a teleprompter and then wait for someone to point him toward the exit. On a purely human level, there's something genuinely sad about that picture.

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No, what this is about is the Democrat Party machine — the political apparatus, the party operatives, the media figures, the staffers, consultants, and loyalists who spent the better part of four years looking America dead in the eye and insisting that Joe Biden was sharp, capable, fully in command, and absolutely fit to serve another term as President of the United States.

And today, they insist on trotting him onto a stage to show the world just how wrong they were.

These are the people who called you a liar — or worse, a conspiracy theorist — for suggesting that Biden wasn't sure what planet he was on. The people who buried the story, spiked the footage, and escorted skeptical reporters right out of the conversation.

These are the same people who are now, with a straight face, putting this man back on a stage.

Think about what that actually required. I mean, this is really the saddest part....

Think about the number of people involved in this process. Someone booked him. Someone wrote the speech. Someone set up the teleprompter. Someone stood offstage and waited to guide him out when it was over.

And at every step of that process, not one person in that operation apparently stopped to ask whether any of this was a good idea — for the party, for the country, or for the man himself.

The show must go on. The attacks on Trump must be delivered. The base must be fed.

The Democrat Party has a long and well-practiced tradition of putting the pursuit of power ahead of everything else, including basic honesty about the condition of the people they're asking you to trust with the nuclear codes. We watched it happen in real time through 2023 and 2024—the insistence, the gaslighting, the furious pushback against anyone who raised questions. And then the debate happened, and the curtain came down, and suddenly everyone who'd been telling you Biden was fine remembered they needed to wash their hair.

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But now he's back. Squinting at the teleprompter. Coughing. Waiting for someone to show him the way out. What's the reasoning behind this? It's simple enough; they've got nothing else to offer. They're fresh out of ideas, and fresh out of people to represent those ideas.

Think about that for a moment. The Democrat Party—the party that controls most of the major media institutions, most of the universities, most of the cultural apparatus of the country—their big move on a Saturday night in Maryland is to dust off an 83-year-old man who can't find the exit and point him at a teleprompter. That's the best they've got. That's the headliner. The best symbol for the self-proclaimed party of young ideas is an 83-year-old with, sadly, the mental capacity of a wheel chock.

Are you kidding me? Where's the next generation? Where's the compelling vision they keep claiming they have? Where's the candidate who walks into a room and makes people believe something? The answer is both simple and revealing. They don't have one.

I'm to the point now of concluding that this 83-year-old mushroom brain is the ideal symbol for the party. They've spent so many years building a party around identity checklists, approved narratives, and the politics of grievance that they've completely lost the ability to produce a leader who can actually lead. What they can produce is someone who will, in an almost reliable fashion, say the right things in the right order to the right interest groups—and when that person can no longer reliably do even that, apparently the answer is to keep sending him out anyway, teleprompter and spotter included, because the alternative is admitting they have nothing at all to offer.

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Remember, Kamala Harris was supposed to be the future, and that experiment went about as well as you'd expect. Pete Buttigieg was supposed to be the future, and he spent his tenure at Transportation apparently more focused on maternity leave than on the supply chain collapse happening on his watch. Gavin Newsom has spent years carefully grooming himself for a national run while governing California into a condition that has residents fleeing for Texas. The bench is not deep. The bench is, in fact, a folding chair, and as Clint Eastwood so famously noted, it's empty.

So they go back to Biden. Not because he's effective. Not because he's inspiring. Not because there's any coherent strategic reason to put a coughing, squinting, exit-seeking 83-year-old in front of a partisan crowd to read teleprompter attacks on his successor. They go back to Biden because Biden is a familiar brand name in a party that has run out of ideas and viable products. He's the thing they know how to sell, even if what they're selling is covered with mold, being well past the expiration date.

And the truly remarkable part? The crowd cheers anyway. Because the audience for this performance isn't really there to be inspired, informed, or moved toward any particular vision of the country's future. They're there to hear someone, anyone, say the words they want to hear about the man they want to hate. The content barely matters. The vessel barely matters. Just keep the outrage flowing, and nobody has to ask the hard question—which is what, exactly, does the Democrat Party stand for at this point, besides being against Donald Trump? The answer, of course, is "Nothing," but even when pressed, they'll never admit it directly.

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And a mentally feeble 83-year-old man waiting for someone to point him toward the exit is what that "Nothing" looks like in practice.

The machine rolls on. And they wonder why nobody trusts them anymore. They wonder how it is they've been taken over by the far-left socialists. But that's another column.

Thought for the day: Imagine what would happen if Trump offered illegals free citizenship if they voted Republican. It’s the fastest way I can think of to get the Democrats working to get them out of the country.

VIP members: Hit that heart, and let's hear your comments. Oh, and use the buttons below to spread this piece around on social media. You do make a difference.

Have a great day, Gang. I hope to see you here tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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