Tony Romo Made One Bad Read and CBS Made the Next Call

Tony Romo built a reputation by seeing plays before everyone else and calling them out loud to viewers.

On July 23, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback and CBS sports lead NFL analyst made a choice that left his employer with few good options after Milwaukee County deputies stopped him on Interstate 43.

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Associated Press:

Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop. Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, booked and released. Court records show Romo was later cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest.” He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21. According to body camera footage released earlier this week, Romo told deputies he had been coming from a golf course and was on his way “to visit grandma and grandpa” when he was stopped. A deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage.”

A deputy said Romo passed traffic on the right through a striped highway area closed to vehicles. Body camera footage showed him saying he'd consumed "zero" drinks.

Authorities said he had red, glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and had an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger side.

🚓📹 Newly released police body-cam footage shows former Cowboys QB and CBS analyst Tony Romo taking a roadside sobriety test before his DUI arrest. 🏈🚨 Officers walk him through the field exercises on camera before placing him in custody. #TonyRomo #DUI #BodyCam #NFL #Cowboys… pic.twitter.com/iwc8cNGMqv — Prince Carlton ⚡️🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) July 30, 2026

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Romo refused a preliminary breath test and was arrested on suspicion of a first-offense Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). He faces a Sept. 21 court date. Wisconsin generally handles a first offense as a civil traffic violation rather than a crime.

CBS had its own decision to make about the face and voice of its top NFL broadcast team.

The network placed Romo on leave until further notice and moved CBS Sports NFL analyst J.J. Watt into the lead booth with play-by-play announcer Jim Nance and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Watt joined the network as a studio analyst in 2023 before moving into its No. 2 game booth with Ian Eagle for the 2025 season.

The Guardian:

Romo went to high school about 35 miles from Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin. He has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas. Romo remains the Cowboys’ franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

CBS chose a measured response by placing Romo on leave instead of firing him. The move removes him from one of the most visible jobs in sports while the case moves toward court. It protects the broadcast, respects the legal process, and leaves room for Romo to return.

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The job also carries an unusual burden. NFL analysts spend three hours each NFL weekend judging discipline, preparation, clock management, and decisions made under pressure.

Viewers would notice the hypocrisy if CBS acted as though its lead analyst's judgment away from the stadium didn't count.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident, but good fortune doesn't soften the danger behind the allegation. Alcohol-impaired driving killed 11,904 people in 2024, roughly one person every 44 minutes. Each death began with someone believing the drive would probably end without dire consequence.

Recommended: A Father Gave His Troubled Son a Rifle. Four People Died.

A man with Romo's resources had options. He could have afforded a hotel, taxi, or rideshare, or he could have found someone willing to drive. Whatever happened before he began driving, getting home safely shouldn't have depended on hope.

CBS needed a dependable replacement, and in Watt, they found somebody who had already earned a larger role through his work in the booth. He now gets the biggest assignment of his young broadcasting career.

Romo's next step should be quiet accountability. He can address the case, accept the consequences if the allegations are proved, and show CBS why it should trust him again. A polished statement can begin the process, but only his conduct over time can restore confidence.

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Romo has made a second career of explaining what quarterbacks should've seen before the ball was snapped. CBS has now acted on the arrest and the facts released so far.

One decision may have altered two broadcasting careers, and Romo's alleged mistake created the opening that forced the network to make its call.

Accountability shouldn’t depend on fame, wealth, or which team someone once played for. PJ Media keeps following the stories others soften or forget. Get 60% off a VIP membership today with promo code FIGHT.