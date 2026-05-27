Josh Jacobs, Due Process, and the Packers’ Thin Backfield

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs deserves due process, but he also faces allegations too serious to wave away because he wears a green and gold helmet on Sundays. From U.S. News & World Report:

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District Attorney David Lasee said it's too soon to make a formal charging decision. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. ... The investigation remains open and is ongoing," Lasee said. Jacobs' lawyers — David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac issued a statement saying their client was out of jail. “We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” the lawyers said. “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said prosecutors need to investigate more before deciding whether to file formal charges after Jacobs was arrested and later released from jail. The listed allegations include battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, and felony strangulation and suffocation.

Jacobs denies wrongdoing through attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, who say the case remains in its early stage and that more evidence still needs review.

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Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did what coaches usually do when police reports start crowding the depth chart; he avoided details, pointed back to the Packers' statement, and said the team would let the legal process unfold.

The NFL also knows about the matter and has been in contact with Green Bay. For now, the court system owns the first question, not the Packers, fans, or sports radio.

Still, football doesn't pause because prosecutors require time. Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, making him Green Bay's top returning rusher and one of the few known quantities in the backfield. Packers's General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn't draft a running back in 2026 and has few proven backfield options.

The roster got thinner before Jacobs' arrest ever became public; Emanuel Wilson, last year's backup running back, signed with the Seattle Seahawks in March. Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr., Jaden Nixon, and Damien Martinez now represent the remaining options, and each comes with limits, injury questions, or inexperience.

A team built around quarterback Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur's system, and a tough NFC North schedule doesn't need uncertainty at a position where one missed block wrecks a quarterback's afternoon.

Longtime Packers fans also know the franchise has lived through ugly legal headlines before. James Lofton, the former Packers wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer, was acquitted in 1987 of second-degree sexual assault. Mark Chmura, the former Packers tight end, was acquitted in 2001 of third-degree sexual assault and child enticement. Mossy Cade, the former Packers defensive back, was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and sentenced to two years in prison.

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Those names belong in the discussion because they show how quickly beloved football stories collide with courtrooms, reputations, and facts that refuse to fit neatly into fan loyalty.

Jacobs may be cleared, prosecutors may decide not to file charges, and his attorneys may be right that more evidence changes the picture. Due process means waiting for facts before declaring guilt, especially when allegations carry legal and human weight.

Green Bay, however, can't pretend the matter has no football consequence while it waits. The Packers didn't just lose a quiet week of offseason work; they gained a legal cloud over their best running back, a roster question they chose not to answer in April, and a reminder that talent doesn't shield any franchise from hard mornings.

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