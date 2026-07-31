Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia, the Pride of East Houston

Continuing the cavalcade of idiocy that is the Texas Democratic Party, we come to Sylvia Garcia, Democratic Representative of Texas’s 29th Congressional District. She is the latest Democrat to pander to anyone willing to keep her in office, which includes all the people in her district who aren’t supposed to be there. The 29th was subject to the redistricting that the Texas legislature conducted in 2025, condensing the horseshoe-shaped district to the Aldine area of Northwest Houston. Before the district was redrawn, its voting population was 63% Hispanic and 18% black. Today, it is 43% Hispanic and 33% black.

Advertisement

Here’s the kicker: The 29th was created in 1993 as a majority Hispanic or Latino district. The first representative of the district? Gene Green, a white man, who held the seat for 26 years, retiring in 2019. He never faced serious opposition and ran unopposed in 1998, 2002, and 2004. Garcia seems to be following in his footsteps. While she hasn’t run unopposed, she has handily beaten all of her opponents by more than 60% each time.

Why these politicians never face serious opposition is a whole other column.

Garcia comes from South Texas and has a degree in social work from Texas Woman’s University. She earned her law degree from the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Her political career began in the early 1980s, when she was appointed by Houston mayor Kathy Whitmire as presiding judge of the Houston Municipal System. She went on to be Houston City Controller, Commissioner of Precinct 2, Harris County (where Houston is located), and a Texas state senator. She was elected to the 29th Congressional District in 2018. It would be nice to say that Garcia has put the issues of her constituents ahead of her own desire for staying in power, but that would be wrong.

Unlike a lot of Democrats, Garcia seems to have flown under the radar for the majority of her tenure, but when she pops up in the media, it’s usually because she’s done something spectacularly dumb. Back in 2022, she voted against better protection for U.S. Supreme Court justices and was rightly dragged through the mud over that. Her big thing is immigration: The more illegals coming to the U.S., the better, especially if they come to Houston and settle in her district.

Advertisement

Garcia has clashed with Gov. Greg Abbott many, many times. From buoys in the Rio Grande (the border between Texas and Mexico) to flipping out over the border wall and calling ICE agents some of the most heinous things, Garcia has made clear what she thinks about illegal immigration. She loves it and wants more, which probably goes against her constituents’ wishes. Recently, when an illegal alien attempted to run down an ICE agent with his van, the agent defended himself and killed the driver. Garcia, running to the defense of the illegal, said, “If they really think that a car is going to hurt somebody, you shoot the tires. You don't shoot the driver.”

This author has held a gun once in her life. Friends took me to a gun range and showed me how to shoot. Even with that extremely limited amount of experience, I know that what Garcia said is beyond dumb. Putting physics aside, even if shooting out the tires of a moving vehicle were possible, there’s no saying that the van would have slowed down at all. The woman surrounded by armed security all day long shows just how out of touch she is with reality. Interestingly, the illegal immigrant who was killed had been the U.S. for 30 years, married, and had children but never went through the process to be an American citizen. Supposedly, he was in the process of obtaining a work permit.

Advertisement

The latest outrage for Garcia to champion is Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which was recently removed from hundreds of thousands of people who, without it, are considered illegal aliens. The TPS program was created in 1990 as part of the Immigration Act of 1990; it gave the U.S. Attorney General the ability to grant temporary legal status to immigrants who could not safely return to their home countries because of armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions.

On its face, the TPS program sounds good. It is good and kind to want to help and protect people when their own countries go to pieces, but the question then becomes: For how long? Some of the original countries that were granted TPS status still have citizens in the U.S. For example, El Salvador, which has gone through both political and natural upheaval, has had TPS status since Jan. 31, 2001. Twenty-five years later, El Salvador still has 170,125 citizens in the U.S. under the program. Read that again: twenty-five years later. What is your definition of ‘temporary’? Is it 25 years? I would hope not. What is Garcia’s definition of temporary? Long enough to get them to vote for you?

Related: Ken Paxton = Texas Victory

Garcia wails about the damage done to families, employers, and whole communities should those under the TPS program lose that protection. A better question would be, why wasn’t she out there encouraging those in the program to start working on getting a green card? It is possible to get one under the TPS program if qualifications are met. She doesn’t want these people to become legal non-citizens; she certainly doesn’t want them to become citizens. If they become legal, regardless of how that happens, then they might not need to rely on the government quite so much. If they don’t rely on the government as much, they or their U.S. citizen children might not vote for her, and she might lose her comfortable job in Washington, D.C., where she doesn’t have to do much. How horrifying for her (insert serious eye roll).

Advertisement

Where is her concern for her constituents — the ones who voted and keep voting for her to remain in office? Where is her concern for their safety? What their district needs? What about the problems in education, healthcare, and crime in the 29th District that need her attention? Obviously, none of that is important. What’s important is keeping as many illegal aliens in the U.S. as possible. Why should she care what kind of havoc they wreak? It doesn’t personally affect her, so what does it matter?

There is another consideration: If Trump had a D behind his name instead of an R, would she be a champion of the program? Possibly, but if Trump had a D behind his name, he wouldn’t be working to get all of the illegal aliens out of the country. That would definitely make Garcia happy — a never-ending supply of future Democratic voters.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.