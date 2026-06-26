Feds Confirm Arrests of Utah Clerks Who Aided Illegal Aliens’ Escape

Federal authorities confirmed the arrest of two former Utah county clerks who assisted illegal alien criminals in escaping immigration enforcement, which is a crime under federal law.

Advertisement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted Friday about how Jennifer Joma and Lauren Kelsey Morrow shepherded at least one out of three aliens out a back door of Logan City Municipal Justice Court. It is important to note that these clerks work in a heavily Republican state, and yet are still radical leftists.

Two former Utah state court clerks were arrested June 10 for allegedly helping an illegal alien evade an ICE arrest in April.



Jennifer Joma and Lauren Kelsey Morrow also allegedly obstructed immigration proceedings and lawful immigration enforcement by helping at least one of… pic.twitter.com/AT1PIQl8Tj — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 26, 2026

It is not clear from the ICE post what the specific law is under which the feds are charging Joma and Morrow, but 8 U.S. Code § 1324 penalizes any citizen who "conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such [illegal] alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation." Criminals who violate this law can face five or more years in prison.

Advertisement

Related: 'People Are Gonna Die': Lefties Bewail the End of Protected Status for Haitians, Syrians

Another law that could potentially apply to Joma and Morrow's case is 18 U.S. Code § 111, which penalizes one who "forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties." I bolded the word "or" because some people misunderstand this law and believe only assault or direct resistance qualifies for a violation. That is not true. If a person deliberately and directly interfered with federal immigration officers' operation, that could still earn him a fine or prison.

ICE explained further:

After sneaking out the back door of the courthouse for the first time with an alien, Morrow and Joma were allegedly spotted on a surveillance camera waving and smiling at it, and Morrow used her middle finger in an obscene gesture at the camera. On the second trip, Joma allegedly drove off with three aliens in her car before returning alone to the courthouse for work.

Advertisement

The thing is, these Utah county clerks are hardly exceptions. There’s scarcely a Democrat governor or mayor in the country who is not involved in obstructing immigration enforcement and protecting illegal aliens. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Portland City Council, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are just a handful of the Dems who go out of their way to interfere with ICE and protect illegal aliens.

The real question is, why have there been so few arrests of those helping illegal aliens? Why is it that political titles seem to act as a magic protection for breaking the law in America now?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.