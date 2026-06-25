'People Are Gonna Die': Lefties Bewail the End of Protected Status for Haitians, Syrians

When a Supreme Court ruling causes the mainstream media and Democrat politicians to dissolve into tears of fury, you know the decision was much more in favor of We the People and the Constitution than of woke judicial activism. And with two major immigration decisions going for the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, lefty media stooges are, of course, roaring like a Shakespearean tempest.

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To clarify a few facts first, the majority opinion in Mullin v. Doe (which is causing particular fury) was in favor of acknowledging that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) should be just that — temporary. The Supreme Court also rejected the claim that the Trump administration was targeting certain racial groups or that hundreds of thousands of Haitians should receive TPS 16 years after the earthquake that triggered the designation. Syrians, likewise, face a concerning but different situation back home now than they did in 2012 when their TPS started. None of those facts is influencing the MSM and Democrat meltdown.

Naturally, Democrat politicians rushed to bewail this SCOTUS win for American workers and American taxpayers.

In a cruel and inhumane decision, the Supreme Court just turned its back on more than 300,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians who have worked and raised families here because they faced violence and instability back home.



TPS exists for exactly this reason: to protect people… https://t.co/CsCVydkzgz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 25, 2026

Related: Trump Administration's Suspected Gang Member Arrests Hit 10,000

“The decision to overturn lower courts and allow the Trump Administration to strip Temporary Protected Status for some Syrians and Haitians jeopardizes the lives of thousands and betrays the values we stand for as Americans.” -@SenatorShaheen https://t.co/MOnS4kKsgr — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) June 25, 2026

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Over on MSNOW, we find:

CUE THE MELTDOWNS 🫠



MSNow guest claims people will DIE as a result of SCOTUS ruling in Mullin v. Doe, allowing Trump to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians. pic.twitter.com/KadnL3yJ3o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2026

Back during the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance drew attention to the huge spike in crimes in Ohio, where there were concentrations of Haitian migrants, like in Springfield, where Haitians were allegedly squatting on private property and stealing park or citizens' pet geese, ducks, and cats to cook them for dinner. The MSNOW talking head was almost in tears on June 25 as she rambled, "I don't think there is a single American who can say they actually forget what we heard from the president, what we heard from Vice President Vance about Haitian people, just some of the most disgusting and racist remarks you can imagine." She brought on immigration attorney Allen Orr of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, which was representing the Haitians demanding endless TPS.

Orr solemnly asserted, "Very devastating, and I hope we stop talking about it as, um, the Trump Administration won, or someone won, because right now America lost. There are gonna be a lot of jobs that are open." Yes, he actually claimed that job openings to Americans are lost because foreigners who live here for years without becoming citizens are a loss for America.

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Good Morning @AgraceHospice @WisDHS @CMSGov @WHFraudTF @GovEvers



Based on the unemployed talent pipeline in Madison, WI for IT roles/computer professionals, and nationwide layoffs in this sector of approx 150,000 so far in 2026, these roles should NEVER be filled with foreign… pic.twitter.com/GlLeFDh52w — Cheryl Anne (@TruthNetwork24) June 24, 2026

As of 2023, 18% of U.S. healthcare workers were "international professionals," meaning apparently that 82% are Americans. And the number of international healthcare workers would likely be lower if some hospitals and hospices didn't deliberately advertise for foreigners. Yet Orr claimed that "healthcare industries that are not going to receive any service because their providers are going to be removed from the United States. There are a lot of people who are gonna die and suffer because of... this. So I wish this court was more of a court of equity than they say they were a court of policy right now." In other words, he's mad SCOTUS is assessing TPS's legality instead of its conformity to vague woke ideological goals. He then went on to accuse DHS of being racist, which, of course, the Supreme Court found was not true.

Orr went on and on, literally almost sobbing, asserting contradictorily first that America's economy depends on Haitian and other TPS-holder employees, and then that TPS holders are not stealing jobs from or causing any economic burden to Americans. He insisted the Supreme Court should have ruled that Temporary Protected Status was now permanent protected status instead of analyzing the case in accordance with existing laws, which is literally SCOTUS's constitutional obligation. Leftists hate the Constitution and American workers.

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