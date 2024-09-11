Police Report Describes Haitians Carrying Dead Geese Down the Street in Springfield, Ohio

It's not likely that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, capture, murder, and eat family pets. But as I wrote yesterday, it's what else they're doing that has people up in arms in the small Ohio city of 55,000.

Advertisement

Springfield, Ohio woman says homeless Haitians are trying to camp out on her front yard, says she “wants out of this town.”



“I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard, screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard.”



“Look at me, I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn't… pic.twitter.com/eShzG8grC1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2024

The woman has had enough and is moving out after 45 years in the same house.

The Springfield police sound bemused. “Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic,” the police said.

I have not seen anyone claim the Haitians are "disrupting traffic." The police might have thrown that in there just to show how utterly ridiculous the charges are.

Are they really that ridiculous?

"Haitians are in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them"



Springfield resident to City Council: pic.twitter.com/aZLsOT8v2b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 8, 2024

"I think it's sad that some people are using this as an opportunity to spread hate or spread fear," Springfield Deputy Director of Public Safety and Operations Jason Via told NPR. "We get these reports, 'the Haitians are killing ducks in a lot of our parks' or 'the Haitians are eating vegetables right out of the aisle at the grocery store.'"

Advertisement

"And we haven't really seen any of that. It's really frustrating. As a community, it's not helpful as we try to move forward."

It's hard for the Haitians to move forward when they're walking down the street holding a dead goose in their hand.

Haitian migrant wanders around the streets of Springfield, Ohio carrying a dead goose after killing it at a local park. pic.twitter.com/9JUy7qTSsp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 9, 2024

If a picture isn't proof enough, there's audio of a police call from Aug. 26 about four people walking through a park with dead geese in their hands.

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hand,” the caller tells the public services dispatcher in the audio recording.

The Federalist:

According to a police report reviewed by The Federalist, the call was placed on Aug. 26, before the Columbus suburb located roughly 50 miles from the state capital became nationally known this week for epitomizing the nation’s migrant crisis. The caller told the dispatcher he saw four migrants in total, two men and two women, each carrying a single goose. “I was trying to get my phone out and I was trying to make it to this orientation on time,” the caller continued. “I’m time crunching here, and I saw that, I’m like, ‘Yeah this has got to be reported,” he tells the non-emergency police dispatcher. “How many geese did they have?” the dispatcher asks the caller in the recording. “Uh, they each had one,” he replies.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Police Audio, Report Confirm Haitian Goose-Hunting In Ohio: ‘They All Had Geese In Their Hands’ pic.twitter.com/hCVtCYaAl7 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 11, 2024

You might have noticed that the media is focused on the false story about pets being eaten in Springfield. The left has picked up on it, and we suddenly have cat memes all over the place. But no one is covering the killing of geese in the local parks, even though there's a police report proving it.

The real problem is that these immigrants came to Springfield with little or no warning to city officials, which has put a tremendous strain on health, education, and other city services that can't handle the influx. No one is covering that story, either.

Related: For the Families of 9/11 Victims, the Hunt for Justice Grinds On

There's a huge problem in Springfield, Ohio, with Haitian immigrants regardless of whether cats and dogs are being killed. It's a good, juicy story that the press is missing because they're so busy trying to make Trump look bad.