Police Report Describes Haitians Carrying Dead Geese Down the Street in Springfield, Ohio

Rick Moran | 2:57 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano
It's not likely that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, capture, murder, and eat family pets. But as I wrote yesterday, it's what else they're doing that has people up in arms in the small Ohio city of 55,000.
The woman has had enough and is moving out after 45 years in the same house.

The Springfield police sound bemused. “Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic,” the police said. 

I have not seen anyone claim the Haitians are "disrupting traffic." The police might have thrown that in there just to show how utterly ridiculous the charges are.

Are they really that ridiculous?

"I think it's sad that some people are using this as an opportunity to spread hate or spread fear," Springfield Deputy Director of Public Safety and Operations Jason Via told NPR. "We get these reports, 'the Haitians are killing ducks in a lot of our parks' or 'the Haitians are eating vegetables right out of the aisle at the grocery store.'"

"And we haven't really seen any of that. It's really frustrating. As a community, it's not helpful as we try to move forward."

It's hard for the Haitians to move forward when they're walking down the street holding a dead goose in their hand.

If a picture isn't proof enough, there's audio of a police call from Aug. 26 about four people walking through a park with dead geese in their hands.

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hand,” the caller tells the public services dispatcher in the audio recording.

The Federalist:

According to a police report reviewed by The Federalist, the call was placed on Aug. 26, before the Columbus suburb located roughly 50 miles from the state capital became nationally known this week for epitomizing the nation’s migrant crisis. The caller told the dispatcher he saw four migrants in total, two men and two women, each carrying a single goose.

“I was trying to get my phone out and I was trying to make it to this orientation on time,” the caller continued. “I’m time crunching here, and I saw that, I’m like, ‘Yeah this has got to be reported,” he tells the non-emergency police dispatcher.

“How many geese did they have?” the dispatcher asks the caller in the recording.

“Uh, they each had one,” he replies.

You might have noticed that the media is focused on the false story about pets being eaten in Springfield. The left has picked up on it, and we suddenly have cat memes all over the place.  But no one is covering the killing of geese in the local parks, even though there's a police report proving it. 

The real problem is that these immigrants came to Springfield with little or no warning to city officials, which has put a tremendous strain on health, education, and other city services that can't handle the influx. No one is covering that story, either.

There's a huge problem in Springfield, Ohio, with Haitian immigrants regardless of whether cats and dogs are being killed. It's a good, juicy story that the press is missing because they're so busy trying to make Trump look bad.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

