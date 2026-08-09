Egyptian Muslims Attacked Coptic Christians. Authorities Arrested the Christians.

Catherine Salgado | 4:34 PM on August 09, 2026
anonymous, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A mob of Muslims violently attacked a Coptic Christian prayer house and injured multiple parishioners. Guess whom the Muslim police arrested after the incident. Hint: it certainly wasn’t the Islamic domestic terrorists.

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The Muslim mob damaged parish priest Fr. Pavlos Kamal’s car while also injuring the parishioners. European news outlet Visegrád 24 reported that police refused to release the victims they arrested until they (authorities) had pressured the victims into withdrawing their complaints against the Islamic domestic terrorists. In other words, Muslim law enforcement was completely on the side of the assailants. There was no justice against the assailants and no justice for the victims. Authorities believed the terrorists were in the right.

Visegrád 24 added, “Egypt consistently ranks as one of the world's worst countries for Christian persecution.” Egypt has a form of sharia law, and of course Islamic sacred texts endorse and command the rape, torture, and killing of non-Muslims, including Christians. So in the eyes of Egyptian authorities, the Muslims who assault Christians are honoring and obeying Allah.

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Read Also: Aid to Israel Is a Partnership and a Tiny Fraction of the U.S. Budget

This persecution is the reality for Christians in dozens of Muslim countries, however. Nigeria, Sudan, DRC, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria—the list could go on and on. And this is something that American politicians who make deals with these Islamic dictatorships should acknowledge and address. 

Syrian jihad dictator Al-Sharaa (al-Golani) might wear a suit, but he is guilty of genocide against Christians. The Lebanese government might pretend it wants peace, but it has Hezbollah terrorists in its ranks and has all but wiped out the country’s Christian population.

Nigeria, of course, has a particularly heinous situation facin Christians, with tens of thousands of victims in over a decade of genocidal Islamic violence. As the deadliest nation in the world for Christians, Nigeria has massacres every week.

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We in the West sometimes forget how fortunate we are not to be suffering deadly persecution. Yes, some of our politicians pressure and sue Christians and some companies have aligned themselves with very evil policies, but except in rare instances such as shootings at Christian schools, Americans can worship in peace. That’s not true in much of the world.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY EGYPT ISLAMIC TERRORISM NIGERIA

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