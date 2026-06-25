Trump Administration's Suspected Gang Member Arrests Hit 10,000

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has hit an impressive milestone for arrested gang members under the Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the milestone in a post that included an article with more details from Fox News.

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Trump administration says federal authorities have arrested more than 10,000 suspected gang membershttps://t.co/NH7uj5kk0h — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 25, 2026

If the feds were able to arrest over 10,000 suspected gang members in just about a year and a half, how many tens of thousands of gang members are operating in the United States altogether? This is the horrible reality of the open borders crisis. Politicians who welcome illegal aliens are deliberately ignoring the fact that an unknown number of violent criminals are always mixed in.

President Donald Trump also announced another long-term anti-illegal immigration achievement this week. “In January 2025, we inherited the worst, most dangerous, most wide-open and insecure border in history, and we have quickly turned it into the strongest, most secure border in the history of our country,” Trump stated.

He went on, “For the past 13 months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted into the United States. I want to say a very special thank you to all the men and women who have helped liberate America from this scourge — the heroes of ICE and Border Patrol.”

Related: Years Ago, a Criminal Alien Got a Visa to Visit Disney World. He's Still in the United States.

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As for the arrested gang members, Fox explained:

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), those arrested have been accused of crimes including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, drug trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, robbery and extortion… DHS said the 10,000th suspected gang member arrested was Javier Hernandez Rosas, whom the agency identified as an alleged MS-13 member and an illegal immigrant from Mexico… Rosas has prior convictions for cocaine possession and was previously arrested on charges including abduction and weapons possession.

Such gang criminals have ruled American streets with impunity for too long. “Many of these gang members were released into our country by Joe Biden. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin exclaimed. “Thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and criminals from American neighborhoods.” Some of these gangs have terrorist designations now, too.

Two years ago today, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s body was discovered after she was murdered by two violent illegal aliens who were allegedly Tren de Aragua gang members.



Her murderers were apprehended and released by the Biden Administration just weeks before Jocelyn’s life… pic.twitter.com/6CGfW6dvgN — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 17, 2026

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It seems rather appropriate that these DHS achievements’ announcements coincide with two rulings in favor of the current illegal immigration crackdown. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in Mullin v. Doe that DHS was allowed to end temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians who have enjoyed the designation for a decade or more. In a separate decision, the majority SCOTUS opinion agreed that America does not have to accept asylum seekers who never even reached our borders.

We are beginning to take our country back.

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