Goodbye to Sam Neill, Who Made Every Character Feel Lived In

Sam Neill was one of my favorite actors, though I never made a list or tried to explain why.

I kept returning to him; news of his sudden death at 78 sent me back to Captain Borodin in The Hunt for Red October, Merlin, and Uncle Hec in Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Advertisement

Full Disclosure: I need to bring up Peaky Blinders. I thoroughly loved that series and almost everything about it. Admittedly, his Chief Inspector Chester Campbell didn't really click for me. But the man was well liked. From Deadline:

In a statement shared with Deadline, Murphy remembered his Peaky Blinders co-star for his warmth and levity. The friends shared the screen together as Tommy Shelby and Chester Campbell. Murphy said: “Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors. RIP.” Neill and Murphy remained friends long after their two seasons of Peaky Blinders, with Neill among the first to toast Murphy’s Oscar triumph in 2024.

His family said Neill died in Sydney, surrounded by loved ones.

BREAKING: Actor Sam Neill, best known for his roles in the “Jurassic Park” films, has died, according to his official social media account. He was 78. https://t.co/JoaF9nIK51 pic.twitter.com/l7Q3I7xWuP — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2026

The loss was sudden and unexpected, and he remained cancer-free after treatment for stage-three blood cancer. From Reuters:

Advertisement

"The loss was sudden and unexpected ⁠but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free," a statement posted on Neill's Instagram page said. Neill died in Sydney, with the family paying tribute to a private hospital in the city for their care. The Jurassic Park actor announced ‌in ⁠April he was cancer-free after undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer. "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the ⁠same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Australian Prime Minister ⁠Anthony Albanese said in a social media post. "He will be much mourned ⁠and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

No cause of death was announced.

Neill spent more than five decades on screen, earning international fame without developing the distance that makes stars feel unreachable. He could appear intelligent without becoming cold and tough without theatrical swagger.

Fellow actors and directors remembered a kind, funny man, qualities viewers often sensed even when he played someone dangerous.

Most people will begin with Jurassic Park, and I understand why. Neill gave Dr. Alan Grant intelligence, dry humor, courage, and a believable unease around children before circumstances forced him to protect two of them. Grant remains a capable, frightened man who keeps thinking and does what the moment requires.

Advertisement

Captain Borodin may be the Neill character I revisit the most. He's not the center of The Hunt for Red October; he's a Soviet officer following Captain Marko Ramius toward an uncertain American future.

Neill gives him a modest dream of Montana, marriage, and peace.

Oh, and rabbits.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

When Borodin dies, the scene hurts because those few quiet moments had already revealed the life he hoped to build.

Merlin offered a much larger canvas. Neill carried the 1998 miniseries across decades of kings, magic, betrayal, war, and loss. He let the wizard age, fail, love, grow angry, and keep going.

No one seems to remember this mini series. To me, he was the best Merlin ever arrived on Tv.



Please find it and watch it !!



Thank you Sir Sam Neill #SamNeill pic.twitter.com/SPqG4jy9Wo — hellorenz (@Hellorenz91) July 13, 2026

His performance still carries the story decades later and earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special.

Then came Uncle Hec. Director Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople gave Neill a grieving, gruff, barely literate man who has no idea how to care for Ricky Baker, played by actor Julian Dennison.

Hec doesn't explain himself; Neill lets affection emerge through irritation, shared danger, and the slow choice to protect a boy who needs him.

Advertisement

Watching the movie again quickly exposes weak performances, and Neill's work survives them. His choices become clearer, his silences reveal more, and the characters never flatten into familiar lines.

He could play scientists, Soviet officers, wizards, farmers, villains, and broken men without losing the person underneath.

I tremendously enjoyed Alan Grant and always will. When I want to remember Sam Neill, though, I'll return to Borodin's lost future, Merlin's long burden, and Hec's stubborn tenderness.

The work remains, and so do the people he created. Godspeed, Sam Neill. Thank you for making them feel lived in.

Independent voices and honest storytelling need readers willing to support them. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.