Rabbi Michael Barclay's Weekend Iran Update

Shavuah tov from Israel. May this week bring the world truth and clarity, and the movement needed to achieve a lasting peace.

The actions of the last days have been clear demonstrations of the lack of integrity and duplicity of the Iranian regime. A brief recap:

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Iran attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz a few days ago.

The U.S. responded with targeted military attacks on Iran.

Iran responded with attacks on U.S. and Gulf ally facilities.

The U.S. attacked Iran more.

And that led us to the last 36 hours, which have seen the U.S. re-impose financial sanctions against Iran. Iran's reaction to these sanctions has been predictable.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that "Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the U.S. will not impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region." Satellite footage has shown that Iran has been developing their nuclear program at a rapid rate during this ceasefire, and it must be getting close, God forbid, as it is now publicly claiming that it has the right to do so.

At the same time, Israeli intelligence helped the U.S. prevent an assassination attempt on President Trump. It was apparently well enough planned to have spooked Trump, who claimed on his Truth Social account that "1,000 missiles are loaded and aimed at Iran, and thousands more will arrive immediately thereafter, if the Iranian government acts on its threat, which has been declared in many corners of the world, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, me!" The threats are also serious enough that the administration is now seeking to install a permanent fence around Lafayette Square in Washington — the public park located in front of the White House, where tourists and protesters often gather.

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With the conclusion of Khamenei's funeral, his son released a statement of vows to avenge his father's death. Mojtaba Khamenei wrote in a message issued on his father's behalf that "Tehran is committed to avenging your blood (his father Ali Khamenei) and the blood of all those killed in the two wars. This revenge is the will of our nation, and it must be done soon." The statement also said: "I express my sincere appreciation for the historic presence of tens of millions of mourners in Iran and Iraq."

According to Reuters, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy announced that a vessel attempting to navigate an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz was stopped after a “warning shot was fired at it.” According to the statement broadcast on Iranian television, following the incident, the IRGC decided to fully close the Strait until further notice and “until American interference in the region ceases.” It was further stated that no vessel will be permitted to pass, and that any “wrong move by the enemy will be met with a severe response.”

Iran is closing the Strait, the U.S. is re-imposing sanctions, and it seems as if we are back where we were weeks ago, only now Iran has had those weeks to re-arm during this “ceasefire.”

Here in Israel, most people are clear: this pattern will continue until either Iran gets strong enough that they restart an intensive war that could even, God forbid, include ballistic missiles and warheads, or until, God willing, the Iranian regime is entirely destroyed and the mission is finished. And every day that is spent allowing Iran to re-arm is a day closer to the destruction of Western civilization.

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But in the midst of all this, Israelis continue to live with passion and joy. The Maccabi Games continue throughout the country; thousands are enjoying the beaches and parks (58,000 people visited the Galilee beaches this weekend, and over twice that amount at other beaches combined nationwide), and the cafes and clubs are packed.

Am Yisrael Chai. The people of Israel do not just survive, but even while existentially threatened, they live! May we all choose to live with passion, joy, and faith.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 11, 2026

27th of Tammuz, 5786

As I sit looking at the beautiful Mediterranean and hundreds of people playing volleyball and swimming in the gentle waters, it’s difficult to believe what is going on in the entire region. In Israel, will live passionately even when under the existential threat of war. And that threat is growing greater every day.

The last 24 hours have been filled with attacks by the U.S. on Iran, and by Iran on U.S. military bases throughout the region, as well as on targeted sites in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE. In addition, Saudi air forces have attacked targeted sites in Yemen, including the airport. Trump is saying that Iran cannot and will not control the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has now publicly and repeatedly said that they have an Islamic responsibility to wreak revenge on those responsible for killing their Ayatollah (meaning the U.S. and Israel specifically, and all allies tangentially).

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The Houthi Foreign Ministry in Yemen announced that “the Saudi regime has declared war and must bear full responsibility for it.” It was also stated that “the Saudi regime has worked in recent years to intensify the blockade and wage a comprehensive economic war in an attempt to enslave the Yemeni people in service of the Zionists.” So another military front is about to open against Israel.

Iran’s emergency command, the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, responded to Trump”s statements about America taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "America will not be allowed to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz. Regional leaders are warned that any cooperation with the U.S. and logistical support for the attacking army will be considered war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security. If the war spreads in the region, the flames of war will ignite all countries in the region."

And it looks like it is, in fact, spreading,

Domestically, the New York Times reported on Monday that Israel’s Mossad spent years secretly meeting with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as part of an alleged effort to recruit him for a broader plan to replace Iran’s ruling government. Citing U.S., Israeli, and Iranian officials familiar with the operation, the newspaper said Israeli intelligence viewed Ahmadinejad as a potential figure to help lead Iran if the Islamic Republic collapsed. The report said Mossad officers met with Ahmadinejad during overseas trips, including visits to Hungary, and provided financial support for some of his travel and housing expenses.

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That is the Israeli way: prepare for challenges in advance (think about the preparation needed for the beepers operation); act quietly and carefully; and celebrate life, and always have faith.

There are lessons we could all use in our lives, and may we each emulate the strength, faith, courage, and joy found in Israel, and live with those qualities in every moment

Chazak u’Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 13, 2026

28th of Tammuz, 5786

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