MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on April 20, 2026

It's my great pleasure and privilege to announce that I've just reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

Isn't that nice?

That done, I'm now fully closing the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic.

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In April of 2026, that's what we call the news cycle.

But don't you worry — Kruiser and I will find something else to talk about today, I promise.

Or maybe we'll just sit here and drink while you watch.

Anything could happen!

See you at the usual time. Can't wait. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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