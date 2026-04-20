MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's my great pleasure and privilege to announce that I've just reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

Isn't that nice?

That done, I'm now fully closing the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic.

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In April of 2026, that's what we call the news cycle.

But don't you worry — Kruiser and I will find something else to talk about today, I promise.

Or maybe we'll just sit here and drink while you watch.

Anything could happen!

See you at the usual time. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?