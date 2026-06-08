Texas Mayoral Candidate Has 100+ Felony Election Fraud Convictions

A wacko with over 100 felony counts of election fraud on his record after his first mayoral run and an official assessment of mental illness is running for mayor in a Texas town and ginning up racial hatred and anti-veteran sentiment.

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Zul Mohamed has managed to stay free on bond despite being sentenced to four years in prison, and he is using his freedom to hold a rally against pro-American "rednecks" while running for mayor of Carrollton, Texas. And he said on camera, very emphatically, "No [U.S. military] vet has made any sacrifice. I want to make that clear. I do not support the U.S. military. No, I do not support the United States. I look down on both entities. I want to make that clear."

This is the PERFECT example of why foreigners should not be allowed to run for office



Zul Mohammed just ran for Mayor of Carrollton, Texas. He’s from Pakistan



“No vet has made any sacrifice. I want to make that clear. I do not support the US military. No, I do not support the… pic.twitter.com/Q8hdxfvS4d — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 7, 2026

It seems that Mohamed ought not to be eligible to run for office at all given his conviction and jail sentence for the dozens of felonies, especially as the jury agreed with his attorney's assessment of mental illness, per The Dallas Express. Under Texas law, it seems that both of these would be disqualifying to vote and run for office, but The Express argued they are not, possibly because Mohamed appealed his conviction.

On May 26, an appellate court ruled against Mohamed's appeal, although he still has yet to be arrested. Unfortunately, the appellate court modified the original judgment to allow Mohamed to still potentially vote and run for office, though he is not allowed to help in "registering voters, accessing or requesting voter data, assisting any voter to complete a ballot or ballot application, poll watching or poll greeting, or working or volunteering for any political campaign."

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Mohamed's criminal activity goes back to the 2020 election and provides one more proof that there really was fraud that year no matter what Democrats say. The Dallas Express explained:

The scheme cooked up by Mohamed involved submitting forged ballot-by-mail applications and directing the ballots to the address of a commercial mailbox he leased using a fake ID. An employee in the Denton County Elections Office noticed the suspicious applications—all going to the same address, many with similar handwriting, and requested in the names of voters who had already received ballots. Election officials worked with local law enforcement to identify the source of the forged applications and track the requested ballots back to Mohamed. He was arrested before any fraudulent ballots could be cast or counted. After four years of legal wrangling, Mohamed pleaded guilty to 84 counts of fraudulent use of an application for ballot by mail (three were later dismissed) and 25 violations of method of returning a marked ballot.

I have not been able to confirm whether Mohamed has a specific political party affiliation. His public views certainly align with the radical left, but he does not seem to be running as a Democrat. Some sources are referring to him as Pakistani, but it is not clear if he is an immigrant or was born in America.

He certainly opposes the founding American principle that all men are created equal. Mohamed organized a "Rally Against Rednecks" which he said was "dedicated to celebrating the contributions of our local Asian community and letting a bunch of trailer-park trash yokels know what the world really thinks about them." He was angry at pro-American protestors who rallied with signs, with one saying "white lives matter" with pictures of Iryna Zarutska, Charlie Kirk, Austin Metcalf, and Henry Nowak. We can debate the wisdom of adopting racially specific terminology for a conservative rally, but apparently there were some Hindus who showed up for the conservative side, while Mohamed's counter-protest fizzled with very little turnout.

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FRISCO, TX- First look at the “Redneck Rally” outside of Frisco City Hall.



This is a direct counterprotest to the planned “Rally against Rednecks” that was planned by Zul Mohamed.



Mohamed stated that tonight was, “dedicated to celebrating the contributions of our local Asian… pic.twitter.com/Hoiqjzvb1a — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 2, 2026

Zul Mohamed is a menace to his community and especially to elections. He should be in prison.

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