Disheartening: Iryna Zarutska’s Killer Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

The serial criminal who murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte subway just for being white just received another break, as a hospital claimed he was incapable of standing trial and prosecutors have delayed his competency hearing by six months.

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In an apparent effort to delay and thus perhaps permanently undermine justice for Iryna Zarutska's killer, prosecutors have accepted the assessment from Central Regional Hospital, leaving a judge to decide whether to reject the assessment and proceed with the April 30 hearing to delay 180 days as the hospital and prosecutors recommend. The new claim that Decarlos Brown is "incapable to proceed" on state murder charges became public in a motion filed April 7, according to the New York Post.

Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. already had 14 arrests on his record when he boarded a Charlotte subway train in August 2025 with violence on his mind. Brown did not know Iryna, who was also riding the subway and quietly minding her own business. But Brown suddenly and randomly approached Iryna and stabbed the young woman to death while most of the other passengers looked another way, refusing to intervene. Just before he got off the train, video of Brown shows him gloating to himself, "Got that white girl."

Never forget why they didn’t want to release the entire video.



Decarlos Brown can be heard saying:



“I got that white girl.”



After he murdered the innocent Iryna Zarutska



Dems and Media didn’t want Americans to see the racial aspect.



Think about that. pic.twitter.com/JrHqsVGsHF — Josh Harrington (@MADVETERANTALK) November 30, 2025

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It appears, therefore, that Brown murdered the young stranger purely because of her skin color. And because soft-on-crime authorities in Charlotte ensured he was always released on cashless bail after his 14 prior arrests, he was free to thrust his knife into a stranger on the subway. Unfortunately, woke medical and legal professionals continue to treat Brown as if he were the victim, a pitiable, crazy man with no responsibility for his actions, rather than as a serial criminal and sadistic killer.

The new assessment that Brown is incompetent to stand trial could prevent trying him for the death penalty. From the New York Post:

Brown is also facing federal charges — and will remain in custody on that case, his lawyer Daniel Roberts said. A judge must now determine whether to accept the report’s findings, and the case against him will likely be delayed until his capacity is determined to be “restored” by the court, the station reported…If a judge agrees Brown is incompetent to stand trial, state law mandates the charges be dismissed. However, if the judge issues the ruling without prejudice, state murder charges could be refiled if he ever regains his capacity to be tried.

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The Post referred to a 2020 instance of authorities dropping first-degree murder charges against Buford James Penley for bludgeoning Joshua Stebbins to death after psychologists claimed Penley was incapable of proceeding to trial. Then, as now, it was Central Regional Hospital that intervened to assess and defend the killer.

As for Brown, there's an order for him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation regarding his federal charge, but court filings reveal an extension for his evaluation period. Brown's mother told the Post he's schizophrenic. She's ready enough to defend him now, but he was homeless at the time he killed Iryna, so she can spare us her maternal effusions.

In conclusion, there is likely to be months, if not years, more of legal and medical back-and-forth while Iryna's killer continues to avoid full justice.

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