Innocent Blood Is ‘Dripping’: Trump Mourns Ukrainian Girl’s Murder by Career Criminal

After a career criminal, released over and over by idiotic Democrat policies, killed a stranger on the Charlotte subway, Donald Trump spoke out to condemn the soft-on-crime policies and demand action.

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was riding the Charlotte subway when Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., who had 14 prior arrests and did not know Iryna, suddenly stabbed her in the neck before reportedly stating, “I got that white girl.” Leftists first tried to ignore the stabbing as inconvenient to their usual race and gun control narrative, and some of them actually started a GoFundMe for Brown. Trump, however, knows that Brown should not have been on the streets, but in jail.

Now we know why they didn’t want to release the entire video. Decarlos Brown can be heard saying: “I got that white girl.” After he murdered the innocent Iryna Zarutska Dems and Media didn’t want Americans to see the racial aspect. Think about that. — C3 (@C_3C_3) Sep 7, 2025

The president posted on Truth Social Monday, “I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic.”

The issue with having soft-on-crime policies and no mental institutions is that there are quite a few crazy people who happen to be serial criminals roaming around free. Trump emphasized, “The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP.”

Trump furiously declared, “The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper.”

He then transitioned to urging people in Charlotte and around the state to vote for Republicans to ensure more tragedies do not occur like Iryna’s senseless murder. “North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy?” Trump demanded.

He urged, “VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON’T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!”

The legacy media at first tried to ignore the killing. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles actually thanked the outlets that suppressed the video of Iryna’s murder, saying, “The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.”

It is so incredibly tragic that now a killing always has to be a political and partisan matter, but that is the horrible situation in which we find ourselves, since Democrats have so clearly aligned themselves with criminals, especially criminals who happen to be of a certain skin color. The same Democrats who couldn’t care less how many black people are murdered in Chicago or Washington, D.C., aggressively defended Karmelo Anthony, not to mention serial criminals Jordan Neely and George Floyd, just because of their skin color.

The political derangement of Democrats is literally getting people killed.

