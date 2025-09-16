The First Man Arrested After Kirk Shooting Tried to Help the Real Shooter Escape

The Democrats' latest attempt to undermine FBI Director Kash Patel has blown up in their faces, revealing once again how quickly they rush to political judgment without understanding the facts. Their accusations that Patel botched the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination because authorities initially had the wrong man in custody shows exactly the kind of knee-jerk partisanship we've come to expect from the left.

What actually happened tells a completely different story, one that showcases both the complexity of the investigation and the effectiveness of Patel's leadership.

We all remember the footage of an elderly man being arrested, feeling relief that he was caught, then anger when we learned he wasn’t the actual shooter. It turns out that 71-year-old George Zinn was deliberately trying to help the real assassin escape.

According to a report from NewsNation, when shots rang out at Utah Valley University, chaos erupted as Zinn immediately began shouting "I shot him, now shoot me," in what appeared to be a confession. Officers responded appropriately by taking him into custody, but this wasn't a case of investigative bungling, as Democrats would have you believe.

As he was transported to the UVU Police Department, he allegedly continued to say that he shot Kirk and to just shoot him. At the Police Department, Zinn was advised of his rights and asked for a lawyer. According to the affidavit, after he asked for a lawyer, without being asked any questions by investigators, he stated that he did not shoot Kirk and that he said he did to draw attention away from the real shooter. Zinn was later taken to the hospital because of a medical condition, and Zinn reportedly told an officer that he was glad he said he shot the individual so the real suspect could get away. He also said he “wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot,” according to the probable cause statement.

The real shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had positioned himself on a rooftop approximately 430 feet from Kirk and used a Mauser-action rifle to carry out what police correctly identified as a political assassination. After taking the shot, Robinson jumped from the roof and fled into nearby woods, discarding his weapon and ammunition. The calculated nature of this attack, combined with Zinn's diversionary tactics, created exactly the kind of challenging investigative environment that requires skilled leadership.

Here's where Patel's competence really shines through, despite what his Democratic critics want you to believe. The FBI launched a comprehensive manhunt that ultimately led them 250 miles away from the original crime scene, capturing the real killer in 33 hours. Investigators didn't just stumble around in the dark; they employed sophisticated forensic techniques, including the identification of a rare forearm print found at the shooter's position. They combined this physical evidence with digital forensics and traditional investigative methods to build their case.

Most importantly, Patel made the crucial decision to release footage of the suspect to the public. This move, which Democrats now conveniently ignore in their rush to criticize, proved instrumental in Robinson's capture.

Democrats seem determined to politicize every aspect of this case, even when their attacks make no sense. They want to blame Patel for the initial confusion caused by Zinn's deliberate deception, but they're ignoring the successful resolution that his leadership produced. The FBI faced a complex scenario involving a calculated assassin, a deliberate red herring, and intense public pressure, yet they solved the case within 33 hours and captured their suspect.

