The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Lucky We're Not Violent About Them Calling Us Violent

Back in June of 2022, I wrote a column asking why I should give up my guns if they weren't harming or killing anyone. It was a valid question, given the fact that gun grabbers were constantly demonizing me for something that I had never done and was never planning to do. It's something that most of us on the conservative side of things are familiar with.
We had four straight years of the Biden Stasi FBI saying that we were the biggest looming domestic terror threat in the United States. We were really bad at it, by the way, there were no rightwing nutjob terrorist attacks whilst we were atop the list.
In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, prominent Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are beating the drums about political violence being a problem for both sides of the political aisle. That's a load of horse manure that could fill every car on a five-mile freight train. It's wrong for a variety of reasons. Here's one of them:
When people say "there is more political violence on the right", here are the things that *don't* count as left-wing violence— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 11, 2025
- The assassination attempt on Donald Trump
- Luigi Mangione killing Brian Thompson
- The Covenant school shooting (9 dead)
Those are just a few examples. Dems are conveniently selective about how they classify "right" and "left" in situations like this. In fact, unless the murderer says, "I'm here representing the Democratic Party," the lefty mouthpieces have a difficult time discerning motive. We've been playing this game for a long time, especially since the Obama era.
I've been waiting for any prominent conservative to start shouting down these Democrats' lies. A member of Congress would have been nice, but someone with a big television platform works too. This is from Matt:
On Monday’s episode of The Five on the Fox News Channel, Greg Gutfeld destroyed co-host Jessica Tarlov for having the audacity—like so many on the left—to make the “both sides” argument on political violence in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
“What is interesting here is, why is only this happening on the left and not the right? That's all we need to know,” Gutfeld began.
That’s when Tarlov started trotting out the left’s favorite counterpoints.
“Yeah, so what about Vance Boelter? What about Melissa Hortman that we just talked about?”
That’s when Gutfeld exploded.
“None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died. And the… Don’t play that bulls—t with me. There was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”
The few examples of "right wing" violence that Dems have been able to come up with were not committed by right wingers at all, nor were the victims publicly demonized by high-ranking members of the Republican Party. Dem smear merchants throughout the party have been badmouthing Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA, and any other conservative organization that's been out there trying to help fairly win elections.
Democrats have been urging their base to be confrontational with conservatives for a long time. Since President Trump's first term in office, they've also rationalized every escalation in violent rhetoric that they've unleashed. They prefer that the violence happen in blue cities that are light on crime and feature a lightly armed populace.
Which brings me back to the guns. For years, whenever a Dem or Dems accuse me of being on the side that is fomenting violence, I point out that if we were as violent as they say, they'd really regret the preponderance of firearms in our midst.
We're not unhinged like Democrats. We have to be vigilant, now more than ever, but we don't snap like they do. I do think we need to be louder now, though. A lot louder.
If only to remind the leftist cretins that we are most definitely not who they say we are.
