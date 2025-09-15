Memphis Residents to Trump: Bring On the National Guard

In an effort to continue cleaning up crime in the United States, President Donald Trump announced he has his sights set on the city of Memphis, Tennessee, next. On Monday, surrounded by various members of his cabinet, political figures from Tennessee, and other officials, the president signed a memorandum to create a "Memphis Safe Task Force" in order to restore law and order to the southern city.

President @realDonaldTrump signs a memorandum to create 'Memphis Safe Task Force' to restore Law and Order in Memphis, TN

The memorandum states:

The city of Memphis, Tennessee, is suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government’s ability to respond effectively. This situation has become dire in one of our Nation’s most historic cities. According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Memphis in 2024 had the highest rate of violent crime per capita, including some of the highest per capita rates of murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, and property crimes such as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, in the country. The city, a beacon of American culture that was Elvis’s home and is often called the birthplace of rock and roll and the blues, should be safe and secure for all of its citizens and Americans who visit its historic landmarks such as Graceland, Beale Street, and the Memphis Pyramid. To restore public safety and order, State and local leaders have requested Federal assistance, and I will act quickly to ensure that Federal authorities assist Memphis law enforcement to the fullest possible extent.

It goes on to say that the task force's objective is to "end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent through the promotion and facilitation of hypervigilant policing, aggressive prosecution, complex investigations, financial enforcement, and large-scale saturation of besieged neighborhoods with law enforcement personnel, and which shall coordinate closely with State officials in Tennessee and local officials in Memphis to share information, develop joint priorities, and maximize resources to make Memphis safe and restore public order."

The mayor of Memphis, Democrat Paul Young, appeared on CNN over the weekend and said he's "not happy" about any of this, but that he doesn't have much say in the matter. And who cares what the politicians think? What I want to know is what do the citizens of Memphis want? It sounds like they're welcoming federal intervention so they can resume normal activities, like pumping gas or going to the grocery store without fearing for their lives.

Here are some examples from several that you can find on social media and local news sites:

Memphis resident: "It's just so dangerous that you can't get out of your car. You can't go to the grocery store... So, yeah, I want to see the crime stop — and if the National Guard is going to stop the crime, bring them on!"

Memphis tax service business owner says she's excited about the National Guard being deployed to her city:



Memphis tax service business owner says she's excited about the National Guard being deployed to her city:

"We're grateful for the National Guard coming."

"Several crime prevention organizations" in Memphis are "looking forward to getting some help from the National Guard."



"Several crime prevention organizations" in Memphis are "looking forward to getting some help from the National Guard."

"There's a need for more boots on the ground," says Durell Cowan, Director of Heal 901.

President Trump has called Memphis a "deeply troubled" city. The White House reports that in 2024, "Memphis’s murder rate was four times higher than Mexico City, 27 times higher than Havana, and 37 times higher than London." The Trump administration also rounded up some local headlines from the last few months:

In Memphis, violent crime has prompted headline after headline in recent months:



WHBQ-TV (9/15/25): Two men shot in North Memphis, police say



WMC-TV (9/11/25): 18-year-old Memphian charged with targeting couple in drive-by shooting that left woman hospitalized



WHBQ-TV… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025

Memphis is a beautiful city with a lot of of amazing food, culture, and history, but Democrats have run it into the ground over the decades. It would be amazing to see the president and his team Make Memphis Great Again and turn it around for the law-abiding citizens who live there, as well as the tourists who want to return.

