Is Charlie Kirk's Assassination Another 9/11?

There’s a trend happening following the assassination of Charlie Kirk that is remarkable to witness. Matt Margolis notices:

It never ceases to amaze me how, once the left settles on its preferred narrative, it cannot let it go. To this day, there are people on the left who cling to the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. The latest fake news that the left seems unwilling to let go of is the fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson, is a radicalized leftist. I am still seeing social media posts from leftists — random accounts and highly-followed accounts — claiming that Robinson was MAGA or a groyper, just because his family was conservative.

So does Larry Correia :

The desperate Libs just don’t get it. They are quibbling over the shooter's life story, trying to shift blame. They don’t grasp that their real problem is, on Wednesday, all the normie Americans saw millions of liberal masks slip, and they got to see who the modern left really is.

Slight disagreement here. They get it, Larry, but they have run out of poop to toss at the wall. They clearly understand. They know full well that there is going to be no salvation for the left on this one. Even absent what we’ve seen from them over the last 20 years, the post-assassination, the grave dancing, and baseless finger-pointing just isn’t selling with mainstream America anymore.

The left was already losing traction, as it witnessed what can only be described as a case of transgender terrorism when “Robin” Westman, a 23-year-old man who identified as a transgender woman, showed up at the Annunciation Catholic Church with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol and fired more than a hundred rounds through the windows into a mass celebrating the start of school, leaving two kids dead and some 20 people injured.

Strike one.

Next, we saw a beautiful young Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, get stabbed to death on a commuter train in Charlotte, N.C., by a career criminal with 14 arrests on his record. She came to America to escape war-torn Ukraine. The public perception that she would have been safer facing Russian military incursions than she was in coming to America, where, as a result of leftist policy, the criminals get the kid glove treatment, is not only understandable but alarmingly accurate. Many have noted that the dearth of coverage of that horrible event gives the appearance of a press intent on protecting the leftist policy directly responsible for the woman’s death.

Strike two.

Then, of course, even before that news cycle dies, in yet another in a long line of trans-sexual terrorism, Charlie Kirk gets killed by a sexually confused hard leftist who (among other things) did not understand that if you’re using a gun in a debate, you’ve already lost that debate.

Strike three.

Then come the grave dancing and finger-pointing and denial, most of which are based on points already well-debunked.

And so now the public reacts. The right has been saying for years that these events were coming and could be prevented. We got laughed out of most conversations, ridiculed, shadow-banned, removed from media platforms, and speech restricted. As is always the case, we get chastised for our reactions to these events, but ignored when we point out what caused those reactions.

Following the events, however, the situation has changed — at least temporarily.

The public, seeing these events happening in quick succession, particularly those who are not quite as tied into the happenings around the country, not being the information junkies you and I are, are starting to feel as we did following the 9/11 attacks. The feeling is that the values we grew up with, which could have prevented these happenings, should never have been abandoned. Joe and Jane Average are now one step over the International “Enough!” line.

These folks are angry — furious.. They’re logging into social websites and to blogs (My own BitsBlog has seen a massive increase in traffic these last few days). I still have friends in the broadcast biz, who tell me the talk show phones are going flat out crazy with traffic. Charlie Kirk’s X account, which had 1.4 million followers at the start of last week, at last check shows something over 10 million.

The left’s grave dancing and finger-pointing attracted enough anger just for starters, and then the lies they offered up in defense sealed the deal. They’re done.

Those are the two positive aspects of all this: Charlie’s message is becoming louder by virtue of the new messengers it has attracted. Rather than discouraging the movement Charlie started, as was obviously the intent of Charlie’s killer, it has instead manifestly caused the movement to grow at a rate that I confess, amazes even me.

But how do we move forward from here?

This parallel may seem a bit odd at first, but hear me out. I harbor little hope that our current state of mind is going to hold for the next 24 years. You may remember that 24 years ago, people who had otherwise lost the argument (Yes, I’m talking about 9/11) decided that terrorism was the answer. Pretty much the same as Robinson last week.

We promised we’d not forget 9/11. The problem is that around half the people alive here in the States now were not even born yet when the planes took out the towers. With that in mind, the serious question before us is “What can we do to not forget this time?”