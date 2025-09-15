Kash Patel Destroys the Left’s Favorite Lie About Charlie Kirk’s Killer

It never ceases to amaze me how, once the left settles on its preferred narrative, it cannot let it go. To this day, there are people on the left who cling to the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. The latest fake news that the left seems unwilling to let go of is the fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson, is a radicalized leftist. I am still seeing social media posts from leftists — random accounts and highly-followed accounts — claiming that Robinson was MAGA or a groyper, just because his family was conservative.

But authorities have been clear for days now who and what Robinson really is.

“What we know so far, there are a couple things that we can confirm that have been reported. We can confirm that again, according to family and people that we’re interviewing, he does come from a conservative family. But his ideology was very different than his family. And so that’s part of it,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told Meet the Press on Sunday.

Did it matter? Nope. I continue to see social media posts claiming that Robinson was MAGA.

And sadly, I suspect that Kash Patel’s interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning won’t convince the left, where he not only debunked the claim that Robinson was MAGA, but explained how we know he wasn’t.

“My job as FBI director is not to speak to motive, it’s to speak to the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Patel said. He explained that Robinson’s own relatives have told investigators that he leaned left politically.

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years,” Patel revealed.

Patel also disclosed that Robinson had sent a chilling message before the assassination, making clear his hatred for Kirk’s beliefs. “He had a text message exchange… in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.”

“These are factually accurate investigatory findings by the FBI that we’ve handed over to the local authorities and the federal authorities to make their prosecutorial decisions,” Patel continued. “But I believe in this instance of such public importance, the public has a right to know, and I’ve told you I’m committed to transparency and that’s what I’m doing here today.”

The left’s refusal to abandon false narratives even amid official FBI findings reveals a dangerous obsession with twisting the truth for political gain. The facts show that Tyler Robinson was a radicalized leftist, not a MAGA supporter. Denying this only deepens division and dishonors the truth. I think it’s obvious that no matter how many times authorities debunk this claim, the left will continue to claim that Robinson was MAGA. Leftists know that they just need to repeat the lie over and over because then it will become truth to the radical left. Sadly, it already is.

