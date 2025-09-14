The Truth About Charlie Kirk’s Shooter the Left Doesn’t Want You to Hear

Utah Governor Spencer Cox appeared on Meet the Press Sunday morning to provide updates on the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, offering critical details about the shooter and his background. Speaking with host Kristen Welker, Cox confirmed several key pieces of information that had previously been reported but have been disputed by leftists.

When asked about the investigation, Cox confirmed that authorities will file charges against Tyler Robinson on Tuesday and that they are continuing to gather evidence and interview people connected to the suspect. “What we know so far, there are a couple things that we can confirm that have been reported. We can confirm that again according to family and people that we’re interviewing, he does come from a conservative family. But his ideology was very different than his family. And so that’s part of it,” Cox said.

He also confirmed details about the suspect’s roommate.

“We can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female," he said. "So we know that piece. I will say that that person has been very cooperative with authorities.” Cox added that additional forensic evidence has been processed and will be shared when charges are filed, stressing that “everything that we know confirms that this is the person.”

On the topic of the radicalization of Robinson, Cox explained that it happened quickly and under unusual circumstances. “There was a radicalization that happened in a fairly short amount of time,” he said. According to Cox, the suspect had been a high-achieving student, a 4.0 GPA with a 34 ACT score who briefly attended Utah State University before dropping out after less than a semester. After he returned to southern Utah, friends reported that he spent significant time in “deep, dark internet” spaces such as certain Reddit communities, engaging with extremist content. Cox noted, “You saw that on the casings I think. I mean, I didn’t have any idea what many of those inscriptions even meant. But they are certainly the memification that is happening in our society today.”

The governor emphasized that most information has come from family members, associates, and forensic evidence. “The suspect has not been cooperating so far. And so we’re getting all of this information from family members, again people around the suspect, and then the forensic information that we have, which is confirming everything and more than what we were able to share in that initial press conference,” Cox explained.

Cox also spoke at length about the broader social context behind the tragedy, particularly the role of social media. “I can’t emphasize enough the damage that social media and the internet is doing to all of us, those dopamine hits. ... These companies, trillion dollar market caps, the most powerful companies in the history of the world have figured out how to hack our brains, get us addicted to outrage… and get us to hate each other,” he said.

Later, he added, “I believe that social media has played a direct role in every single assassination and assassination attempt that we have seen over the last five, six years. There is no question in my mind.”

What Cox’s interview makes crystal clear is that the left’s narrative about Tyler Robinson falls apart under scrutiny. The suspect came from a conservative family, but his ideology was completely at odds with theirs—hardly the profile of a MAGA supporter. Yet Democrats and leftist media tried to twist this tragedy into another political cudgel against conservatives. Cox’s confirmations blow that up: this was not a political hit; it was the product of a young man radicalized online, in the “deep, dark” corners of the internet, far from the values of his family or the right. The facts are inconvenient for the left, but they matter—because telling the truth about who Robinson really was is the first step toward understanding how and why this horrific attack happened.

