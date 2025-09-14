What This School Teacher Did to His Students After Charlie Kirk’s Death Is Unimaginable

What happened in Toronto last week should send a chill down the spine of every parent, not just in Canada but worldwide. On September 11, a teacher at Corvette Junior Public School in Toronto allegedly showed a classroom of ten- and eleven-year-olds the horrific assassination video of Charlie Kirk.

According to a report from the New York Post, the teacher didn’t just show the video once—he played it repeatedly, forcing children to relive the violence over and over while delivering a tirade on “antifascism” and transgender politics, and declaring that Kirk “deserved this fate.”

Let that sink in: a public school teacher seized on the brutal murder of a political figure to indoctrinate children, twisting a tragedy into a platform for radical propaganda.

Parents were understandably outraged when their kids came home shaken and traumatized by what they had been put through. Imagine being a child in fifth grade, expecting a normal day at school, only to be subjected to the graphic sight of a man being assassinated—then told the victim somehow earned it.

A letter was sent home on Friday to all students affected by the showing of the video, calling the teacher’s alleged behavior “extremely troubling and completely disturbing,” the Toronto Sun reports. “During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States,” read the letter signed by Corvette Junior Public School Principal Jennifer Koptie. The letter stated that the video was allegedly shown to students in grades 5 and 6 — typically aged 10-11 — by a staff member who was supervising a French immersion class and was not the regular teacher. “While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable,” the letter continued. “We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures,” Koptie wrote. “The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school,” the letter continued. Assistance is being offered to any children traumatized by the incident, Koptie said.

This is what the political left does when ideology trumps decency. Instead of treating the murder of a human being as a moment to grieve or counsel, this teacher turned it into a grotesque object lesson in leftist identity-driven politics. A tragedy became a weapon to bludgeon students with lectures on antifascism and gender utopianism. It wasn’t about teaching; it was about grooming young minds to see political opponents as subhuman, their deaths as justified, and their suffering as deserved. Evil like that doesn’t just come out of nowhere. It’s the result of years of cultural decay, where radical politics take precedence over morality, and hatred of conservatives becomes so normalized that a teacher feels emboldened to show snuff films to children and justify murder in the name of “justice.”

What this teacher did to his students is unimaginable, yet at the same time, it’s a reflection of the vile hatred that comes from the left. And sadly, this isn’t an isolated incident. Schools have become battlegrounds where left-wing activists, armed with the language of “equity” and “social justice,” manipulate children into absorbing their worldview. And when tragedies occur, they pounce—not to heal, not to comfort, but to spread hate. Showing elementary school kids the assassination of Charlie Kirk wasn’t a lapse in judgment. It was the inevitable endpoint of an ideology that devalues conservative lives and sanctifies violent resistance against them.

