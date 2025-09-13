This New Development About Charlie Kirk's Assassin Is Huge

The murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University is still sending shockwaves across the country, but the latest revelation about his killer paints an even darker picture of what motivated this heinous act.

Advertisement

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of assassinating the Turning Point USA founder, lived with his transgender partner—a detail that adds yet another layer to what looks increasingly like an ideologically charged political hit.

Sources confirmed to Fox News’s Brooke Singman that Robinson’s partner is a transgender-identifying male transitioning to female. According to Singman, he is fully cooperating with the FBI.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

Investigators reportedly pieced together text messages and communications between Robinson and this individual that helped solidify their case against him. This isn’t just a stray biographical fact. It goes to the heart of what authorities say was Robinson’s “increasingly political” worldview, a perspective that family members admitted had radicalized over time, with Robinson believing Kirk was responsible for spreading hate.

Charlie Kirk was killed in cold blood while taking questions just as he had done thousands of times before. The very last question posed to him before Robinson shot him was about transgender Americans as mass shooters.

Advertisement

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” the student asked.

“Too many,” Charlie replied.

The follow-up asked about mass shootings in general, to which Kirk replied, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” And then, within moments, Robinson opened fire. The chilling symmetry of Kirk’s final words against the backdrop of the killer’s domestic life speaks volumes.

This development was likely a crushing blow to the left, who have been working overtime to control the narrative. Democrats had been eager to cast the killer as a MAGA supporter, spinning a story that fit their long-standing portrayal of conservatives as violent extremists. MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd speculated it might have been a “supporter shooting their gun off in celebration,” while Rep. Seth Moulton insisted that “most political violence comes from the right.” Rep. David Min even falsely labeled Tyler Robinson as “MAGA,” while doctored photos and fake claims of campaign donations spread across social media.

ICYMI: Gutfeld’s Powerful Tribute to Charlie Kirk

As the investigation progressed, the truth unraveled. Law enforcement confirmed the attack was targeted, and evidence pointed to Robinson’s leftist, anti-fascist ideology. Friends reported that he had become “increasingly far left” over time.

Advertisement

This shift reveals just how uncomfortable the left is with a story that refuses to fit their preferred narrative. They were desperate for a MAGA villain to demonize, but instead, they are forced to confront a reality that undermines their political messaging. The revelation that Robinson was motivated not by conservatism but by a far-left, radicalized worldview—and the details of his personal life add an even more troubling dimension.

That Robinson lived with a transgender partner isn’t just a biographical footnote—it goes straight to the heart of his radicalization and anti-Kirk obsession. His personal life and political beliefs were intertwined, shaped by the very leftist social agendas that the media and politicians now treat as unremarkable. This fact shatters the narrative the left was desperate to spin: the killer wasn’t a MAGA supporter, and his life exposes the messy, often dangerous collision of radical identity politics and extremist ideology that too many on the left refuse to confront.

Another shocking revelation about Charlie Kirk’s assassin proves this wasn’t random violence, but a calculated political hit driven by radical left ideology. Tyler Robinson’s transgender partner is cooperating with the FBI, exposing the twisted motivations behind the killing. While the mainstream media spins the story, PJ Media delivers the truth. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and fearless conservative journalism. Don’t wait—support the truth today!