'Embraced': Conservative Influencer’s Church Experience Highlights Revival After Tragedy

So much has come out of the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk. The conservative movement has awakened with a fiery passion, and leftists are revealing how evil they can be.

Advertisement

But the best ripple effect from Kirk’s murder is spiritual rather than political. People are going to church for the first time, returning to church, opening their Bibles, and praying. One church story from Sunday caught my attention.

I’ve written about Becky Weiss, the conservative influencer, before. She has become an impressive spokesperson for conservatism, but there’s something more happening in her life. God has been tugging on her heart, and she went to church this weekend.

Weiss shared her heart in an emotional Instagram reel:

I got up and I went to church this morning. I actually just got home. And it was incredible. It was powerful. It was moving. It was evident that I was led to the right place at the right time. It was so moving, it was so powerful. I'm so thankful. I was nervous. I was nervous, but I'm so thankful that I went.

She admitted that the congregation treated her well, and not just because she’s a public figure:

Church can be intimidating, but I was welcomed in with open arms and embraced, not just metaphorically, but physically open arms and embraced, and I'm so thankful for that. There were a handful of people there who knew me, who recognized me, and who went out of their way to ensure that I felt welcomed into their home, and I'm really thankful for you, who did that this morning. Thank you. [A wave of emotion hits.] Shake it off. Evidently, I cannot get through that portion without getting emotional, so we're just gonna walk through it, okay? I bring that up to say that I was shown a phenomenal example this morning.

Advertisement

I don’t know what kind of church Weiss attended, but it sounds like nobody treated her like an outsider or a stranger. Members welcomed her as somebody who needs Jesus.

Related: In Secular Britain, Church Is the New Rebellion

She says that God is at work in her life, and she can’t wait to see what He has in store for her:

I am excited to continue going. I am eager to see what's next, and I'm thankful in the recognition that I think all of these years, God has been preparing me for something, though I have failed to recognize His hand in that preparation. But I'm eager. I'm eager. I cannot describe it any other way. I am eager.

Weiss also has advice for people who are considering coming to church in the aftermath of last week’s events:

But for those of you who are going, or going back for the first time in a long time right now, I just want to encourage you that I'm doing this with you. And to go in with an eager spirit and an open mind, and truly be led by that which we cannot see but that we can — I think we can all feel.

Weiss points out that there are lessons that churches can learn from her experience:

And I just wanted to encourage you guys, as you have so many new people coming to your churches this weekend, next weekend, for many weekends to come, to please follow that example. Like, please. I beg of you. Church can be very intimidating, I already said that, but when you go out of your way to ensure people feel welcome, it eases that.

Advertisement

That’s a massive point that any of us who are in church should take to heart. In the next few weeks, we stand to see a lot more people coming to church for the first time, as well as people returning. We should welcome them with open arms, even if they don’t look like “church people.”

One of my volunteer roles is greeting first-time guests. That team works hard to make sure that first-timers feel like family the minute they walk in the door, and that goes a long way in increasing their chances of coming back.

I don’t know if Weiss has a relationship with Jesus, but I know that He loves her and wants her to know Him. I’m praying that she’ll find the peace, hope, and repentance that He brings, and I pray that it changes her life forever.

Americans are turning to faith, prayer, and truth like never before. At PJ Media, we’re committed to telling these stories without spin — and giving you the courage, clarity, and community you won’t find in the legacy media.

Now is the perfect time to stand with us. Become a PJ Media VIP and get 60% off your membership with the promo code FIGHT. You’ll gain exclusive access to columns, podcasts, and insights that equip you to defend faith, family, and freedom in these pivotal days.

👉 Join PJ Media VIP today — use the code FIGHT for 60% off.