In Secular Britain, Church Is the New Rebellion

I’ve written before about how the UK is beginning to rediscover Christianity. Great Britain has been so lost in secularism (not to mention the rise of Islam) that entire generations have grown up without exposure to Christianity at all.

I heard a conversation earlier this week between writer and podcaster Justin Brierly and the Colson Center’s John Stonestreet. The two men talked about the UK’s “quiet revival,” particularly among young people.

What’s behind this sea change that is coming just a few years after the “new atheists” captured so much attention? Brierly told Stonestreet that the events of the past few years have awakened Britain’s young people spiritually.

“So something's happened, and one of the things obviously is COVID and the lockdown and all of that produced in terms of the soul-searching that a lot of people went on, a sense that we actually need something more than just what technology and science can offer us,” Brierly said.

“But I think we've also seen just a real sea change among young people who I think have just been let down, frankly, by a lot of the promises of secular culture, which haven't worked out for them, and they're looking for a better story,” he added. “That's the simplest way I can put it, that's what I hear time and again when I hear from some of these Gen Z youngsters who are finding God, finding faith, walking into church for the first time.”

Brierly pointed out that one thing that’s driving many young British people to church is that they don’t have the “church hurt” or preconceived notions about church that Americans have in our Christ-haunted culture (to borrow Flannery O’Connor’s wonderful phrase):

In the UK, it's a bit different, because there are very few people saying, "The church let me down," because most people haven't been in church for a, for a long time, you know, and Gen Z in particular, that they are a generation that, that have grown up amongst basically default secular atheism in the UK. And, interestingly, one of the reasons they're so open to going to church, ironically, is because they don't have any baggage attached to church. And they... whereas an older generation, the sort of Gen X boomers, they still had that kinda cultural Christianity where they had been... maybe it had been forced on them in school or at Sunday school or whatever, and that they sort of... they had enough of it to be able to reject it. That's not been the case with Gen Z. And one person put it to me like this. They said, "It's now actually more edgy, more interesting, more cool for a young person to investigate and potentially become Christian than to be an atheist," 'cause everyone's an atheist, you know, around them. There's nothing interesting.

Brierly cited Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s conversion to Christianity, historian Tom Holland’s conclusion that Christianity has been a force for good in the world for centuries (Holland also seems close to believing in Jesus himself), and notorious “new atheist” Richard Dawkins’ embrace of “cultural Christianity” without faith in Jesus as positive signs that Christianity is making a comeback in Great Britain. He also said that the “new atheists” were a blessing in disguise, as churches throughout the West are stressing theology and apologetics more.

Trends are encouraging here in the States, too, with Millennials and Gen Zers attending church more often than older generations. It might be too early to call this a revival in the West, but it’s definitely an encouraging sign.

