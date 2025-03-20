Thousands of College Students Are Coming to Faith in Jesus. Here's Who's Behind the Movement.

We tend to think of colleges and universities as centers of indoctrination. As we’ve seen time and time again, that characterization is spot-on for so many schools.

Advertisement

But there’s something else happening on some campuses across the country. One organization is leading thousands of students to Jesus.

John Stonestreet talked about it on Thursday’s Breakpoint podcast:

Unite US, an organization of students committed to spreading the Gospel on college campuses, has been holding evangelistic events across the country the past couple of years. At Auburn University, 5,000 people attended, and 200 were baptized. At Florida State, 310 people were baptized, and 1,000 responded to the altar call. At the University of Alabama, 260 were baptized. At the University of Tennessee, 8,000 people attended the rally, and 150 were baptized. At the University of Georgia, about 150 were baptized of the hundreds who responded to the invitation. Overall, the total number of students who responded to an invitation to accept Christ numbers in the thousands.

Last month, Unite US traveled to Ohio State, where students got baptized in tubs despite the cold weather. Other recent events took place at the University of Kentucky, Purdue University, and West Virginia University, and Unite US is traveling to Baylor University and Southern Methodist University in April.

Tonya Prewett, the founder of Unite US and the wife of Auburn basketball assistant coach Chad Prewett, told The Christian Post last year that the organization “was birthed from a vision God gave me after mentoring college students and hearing about their pain, anxiety, and depression.” She spoke with pastors and church leaders, and a movement was born.

Advertisement

The first event took place on Sept. 12, 2023, at Auburn University, and Unite US began to spread to other Southeastern Conference schools. Now its influence is growing even more.

Related: Faith All Over the Place, Episode 8: On Mission for Jesus With Pastor Kurt Petersheim

The website for Unite US explains its focus:

Every Unite gathering has three main objectives: SALVATION

For non-believers to hear a clear presentation of the Gospel in a welcoming environment. Acts 16:31; Romans 10:9



FREEDOM

For believers to know and experience true freedom from sin and burdens on their hearts. Galatians 5:1



COMMUNITY

For students to find community and discipleship through connection to local ministries and the local church. Ephesians 4:1-6

That last part is the key. So many revivals and events sweep into town and convert people in a flood of emotion then leave them on their own. Unite US gets phone numbers of students and follows up to make sure that they connect with campus ministries and churches.

Check out one young man’s story from Mississippi State University:

And here’s another powerful story from the rally at the University of Arkansas:

Advertisement

After last April’s event at Stegeman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Georgia, volunteers filled up pickup truck beds with water and baptized students:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Thank you @IngrahamAngle for covering all God is doing through Unite!



Check out the full story at https://t.co/mK4W3ZtU2W pic.twitter.com/mjTELkLNgg — Unite US (@Unite__US) April 11, 2024

"No matter how broken you think you are, Jesus Christ's love is more powerful than that, and He wants to enter into a personal relationship with you," UGA student Nate Kearns told Fox News. "If you call on the name of the Lord, you will not be forsaken."

That’s what Unite US is all about. We should all be praying for this amazing ministry and for more young lives to know the transforming power of Jesus!

Here at PJ Media, we will always stand up for the truth about Christianity. You can help us in that mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

VIP membership is an investment in our mission, but you get great benefits as well. And it's a great deal when you take advantage of our 60% off sale. Click here to sign up.