Faith All Over the Place, Episode 8: On Mission for Jesus With Pastor Kurt Petersheim

I've been excited about this episode of "Faith All Over the Place" ever since we booked this week's guest. I've known Kurt Petersheim, lead pastor of Eastridge Church in Covington, Ga., his entire life. I've had the privilege of watching him grow into a husband, father, and leader, and it's an honor to learn from him and serve alongside him as my pastor.

We're celebrating Missions Month here at Eastridge, so Kruiser and I brought Kurt on as our special guest to talk about our mission as Christians to serve others and reach the world for Jesus. Kurt's heart for missions was evident as we talked about how a church like ours with no denominational ties chooses which missions to support. We also talked about how some mission relationships run their course.

Kurt talked about the unique privilege of having "homegrown" missions partners who are members of Eastridge serving God in the mission field in different places. You can learn more about the missions Eastridge supports here, but we talked in more detail about two of our missions partners: The Refuge Center and Newton Pregnancy Resource Center, both of which help women with unplanned pregnancies.

We broadened our discussion to talk about the church serving people in ways that some people expect the government to do. Kurt also shared some advice for Christians who would like to see their churches get more involved in missions.

This was one of my favorite conversations so far, and I told Kruiser and Kurt that I was beaming like a proud family member. I also got to share my favorite story of Kurt when he was a little kid and give a little glimpse into what I thought his future held. Of course, that was before the Lord called him into ministry, which is the perfect fit for him (obviously).

As always, you can listen to "Faith All Over the Place" on our Podcast page, on Apple, or on Spotify. Or you can listen here:

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall. These free podcasts are PJ Media's gift to you, and they come courtesy of our VIP members who make so much of what we do not only possible but loads of fun.

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall. These free podcasts are PJ Media's gift to you, and they come courtesy of our VIP members who make so much of what we do not only possible but loads of fun.