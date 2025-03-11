Faith All Over the Place, Episode 7: Christian Broadcasting Network’s Billy Hallowell

This week, we have a slightly leaner and meaner episode, but we have a guest! We had to record a somewhat shorter episode this week because our guest, Christian Broadcasting Network's Billy Hallowell, is in such demand that he had a shorter window to record.

But we don't mind that because Billy had a terrific conversation with my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser and me. If you don't know Billy, he's a terrific reporter and commentator on the news and faith stories. He's also an essential follow on Instagram.

The three of us talked about the issues that go along with immersing ourselves in the news for a living. We also discussed the types of stories that we don't like to cover as Christians.

Then, our conversation shifted to miracles. Billy has a new documentary that I can't wait to watch about miracles. We talked about how some denominations and traditions are more inclined to believe in miracles today. We also touched on spiritual warfare, and I think I even invented a new word!

Billy may join us again in the future, and I hope we can make that happen. That's how much fun our conversation was and how much we wish we'd had more time. I hope you'll enjoy this episode as much as we did.

As always, you can listen to "Faith All Over the Place" on our Podcast page, on Apple, or on Spotify. Or you can listen here:

I'm especially excited about next week because our guest will be my friend and pastor, Kurt Petersheim. We'll be talking about missions and reaching the world with the good news of Jesus.

