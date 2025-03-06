Faith All Over the Place, Episode 6: Our Lenten Perspectives

It's time for another exciting episode of your favorite podcast, "Faith All Over the Place"! My friend and co-host Stephen Kruiser and I kicked things off musing whether the word "blustery" was the right adjective to describe the strangely windy conditions we're both experiencing on opposite sides of the continent.

This week marks the start of Lent, a sacred time for Christians all over the world. I confess that Lent hasn't been a key part of my nondenominational background, but I've always respected those who take part in it. Of course, as a lifelong faithful Catholic, Kruiser is practically a pro at Lent, and he shared his perspectives on it.

We also touched on the idea that people are more open to coming or returning to church during the Lenten/Easter season (as well as Christmas). We talked about people who practice Lent as "cultural Christians," something we hit upon in an earlier episode.

Big news: I'm taking part in Lent this year! Kruiser and I talked about what we're giving up for Lent, and we're doing... aww, c'mon, did you think I would give that much away? You'll have to listen to find out.

We went off on a tangent about how technology can make Bible study richer and more convenient — we're definitely not Luddites here! We also gave a little peek behind the curtain and brainstormed a couple of topics for future episodes, so all of you who enjoy a look behind the scenes will enjoy that exchange.

We're also pleased to announce that we have two guests lined up for our next couple of episodes. Next week, we'll be chatting with podcaster and writer Billy Hallowell, and in two weeks, we'll sit down with my pastor and long-time friend Kurt Petersheim. March is Missions Month at our church, so we're going to talk about reaching the world with the Gospel.

As always, you can listen to "Faith All Over the Place" on our Podcast page, on Apple, or on Spotify. Or you can listen here:

We're going to get an email address set up for prayer requests and ideas soon — seriously, we promise. Of course, VIP Platinum members can message us directly with prayer requests, praise reports, and ideas for guests or specific topics surrounding faith, and we'd love to hear from you. So feel free to message us to say hello!

Our faith podcasts, "Faith All Over the Place" and "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," are always in front of the paywall. These free podcasts are PJ Media's gift to you, and they come courtesy of our VIP members who make so much of what we do not only possible but loads of fun.